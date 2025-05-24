Intense Quarterfinal Battles Set the Stage for Hamamatsu Open Finals

Day 4 of the Hamamatsu Open featured the men's QS and LQS quarterfinals, with the final four athletes in each division now confirmed.

Ikko Watanabe on Day 4 of the Hamamatsu Open - WSL / Y Kanai

In the men's QS, the competition shifted to man-on-man heats. In Heat 1, Shohei Kato (JPN)took control from the outset and defeated Indonesia's Ketut Agus, who had delivered a stunning comeback win in Round 16, to book his spot in the Semifinals.In Heat 3, local surfer Jushin Osakabe (JPN) from Hamamatsu read the shifting conditions expertly and posted key scores from the outside. His opponent, Ikko Watanabe (JPN), initially waited on the inside but shifted his position late in the heat to match Osakabe's location. That move proved decisive, as Watanabe rallied with a clutch ride in the final minutes to advance to the semifinals.

Kaisei Adachi at Hamamatsu Open - WSL / Y Kanai

In Heat 4, 17-year-old Kaisei Adachi (JPN) landed a stylish air reverse to overcome Kaito Kawamata (JPN) and claim the last semifinal spot. With these results, the men's QS semifinal matchups are now set: 18-year-old Watanabe will face Adachi, while 21-year-old Kato will go up against 24-year-old Yuji Nishi (JPN). It's a clear signal that the next generation of surfers is ready to take center stage.

Jomarie Ebueza at the Hamamatsu Open - WSL / Y Kanai

In the men's LQS, Roger Casogay of the Philippines led Heat 1 with a combined score of 11.10, highlighted by a 6.50 ride. Japan's Masaya Tsukamoto came from behind in the closing minutes, scoring a heat-best 6.83 to secure second place and a spot in the Semifinals. Heat 2 featured a multinational matchup, and it was the Philippines' Jomarie Ebueza who advanced with two consistent rides in the six-point range, demonstrating composure and control. Heat 3 saw a domestic faceoff, with Shohei Akimoto (JPN) and Shota Masuyama (JPN) both progressing. In Heat 4, Taka Inoue (JPN) who finished 13th on last year's World Longboard Tour, delivered the highest single-wave score of the event so far, posting a 7.33 to win the heat in dominant fashion.

All eyes now turn to the final day of the Hamamatsu Open. Champions will be crowned across all divisions. The first call is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., with heats set to begin at 8:00 a.m local time.