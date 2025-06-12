Epic Conditions Light Up Day 3 of The Krui Pro QS 6000

Ujung Bocur turned on the best conditions of the week for day 3 of the 2025 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 event. The epic conditions allowed for the completion of 22 heats, including the men's Round of 128, as well as 8 Heats of the Round of 96.

The long, peeling left-handers provided a perfect canvas for the remaining contenders in both the men's and women's draws to showcase their rail game, tube-riding, and progressive maneuvers in front of an enthusiastic crowd lining the reef.

NSW Central Coaster Caleb Tancred (AUS) advanced to the Round of 64 with another impressive heat win at the Krui Pro today. Tancred easily mixed speed and power as his turns lit up the long waves on offer at Ujung Bocur. Having spent some time away from competition, Tancred is currently on the comeback trail and seems to be finding his groove quite well on his way to the seeded round.

"It's insane we get to have a competition in waves this good," Tancred said. "I didn't come here last year, and I watched online, just dreaming of coming back here, so to be here and winning heats is a dream come true. I'm excited about the rest of the comp and the year ahead."

Fresh off a Finals appearance at the Krui Pro Junior just yesterday, Westen Hirst (INA) continued his solid form on the long lefts, becoming the only Indonesian in the opening 8 heat of the Round of 96 to progress into the Round of 64.

Ben Zanatta Creagh (AUS), Mike Clayton-Brown (AUS) and Jack Thomas (AUS) all looked solid as well, posting some of the highest two-wave totals of the Round of 96 heats on their way to the next round of competition.

The 2025 Krui Pro QS 6000 is set to run at Ujung Bocur from June 11 - 17, 2025.