High Level Performances on Opening Day at Ballito Open presented by Flojos

BALLITO, KwaDukuza, South Africa (Friday, June 27, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 2,000 Ballito Open presented by Flojos got off to a thrilling start today in bumpy three-to-five foot surf, with high level performances from the best international and local QS competitors. With no women's competition today, three rounds of the men's competition were completed. The conditions were by no means easy, but there was an uptick in swell providing big, critical sections to hit.

Lucas Vicente - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Winter Vincent, Luke Swanson Finds Excellence in Ballito

Winter Vincent was looking right at home in the punchy bowls of Ballito, and he's only getting warmed up. He enjoyed incredible success here last year, earning a third-place finish in the Challenger Series. Vincent booked his ticket into the Round of 32 when he launched into a big backside rotation, landing into the flats and riding out smoothly for an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10).

"It's good to be back, I'm staying with a good crew of people from home," said Vincent. "This was some of the best Ballito I've ever surfed. It was super punchy, and reminded me of home, so it was really fun."

The North Shore's Luke Swanson scored the highest heat total of the day with 15.50 (out of a possible 20) in the Round of 64, with huge turns into the heaving closeouts. Surfing on his backhand, Swanson navigated the critical sections with confidence to earn an excellent 8.00 and 7.50 for his commitment.

Brazil's Rafael Teixeira and Lucas Vicente locked in their own excellent scores for powerful turns and strong finishing maneuvers. Teixeira, Vicente and Lucas Silveira all advanced to the next round in Ballito.

The day was not without its upsets, with former Championship Tour surfers Jackson Baker (AUS), Maxime Huscenot (FRA), and Olympians Billy Stairmand (NZL), Lucca Mesinas (PER) suffering early eliminations.

Shane Sykes - WSL / Kody McGregor

South Africans Shane Sykes, Ntokozo Maphumulo and Logann Tilsley Advance

Shane Sykes, Ntokozo Maphumulo and Loghann Tilsley were the only South Africans to survive the stacked opening rounds and join the top seeds in the Round of 32. Maphumulo, Durban's 19-year-old pocket-rocket, had a score to settle when he found himself in a rematch with Jarvis Earle.

"I was really looking forward to that rematch with Jarvis," said Maphumulo. "He still happened to get me in the end, but I'm still learning and hopefully getting better and better."

Earle was leading the heat, and Maphumulo needed a score to move into the second advancing position. With just seconds to go, he paddled into a wave and launched into a big aerial rotation and landing it with the crowds on the beach going wild.

"I was in a similar situation last year. He got a quick start, so I was just waiting for a good wave. I paddled into a left, and thought why not just go pedal to the mettle, and I happened to stick it and I was so stoked."

The next call will be Saturday, June 28 at 6:50 a.m. GMT+1 for a possible 7:15 a.m. start.

Watch the Ballito Open presented by Flojos live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL YouTube and free WSL app.

The Ballito Open presented by Flojos is proudly supported by KwaDukuza Municipality, Flojos, Surfing South Africa, Corona Cero, Red Bull, SMG-Yamaha.