A Day of Ups and Downs at the Ballito Open presented by Flojos

BALLITO, KwaDukuza, South Africa (Saturday, June 28, 2025) - The stage is set for the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 2,000 Ballito Open presented by Flojos Finals Day tomorrow, after narrowing the field down to the women's and men's Round of 16. The early rounds saw pumping three-to-four foot surf and clean conditions, but it deteriorated quickly in the afternoon and forced organisers to call off the competition after two heats of the men's Round of 16. It's going to be a big Finals Day, and the next call will be on Sunday, June 29 at 6:50 a.m. GMT+1.

Mirai Ikeda - WSL / Kody McGregor

Japanese Contingent Punch In Ticket to Finals Day

Japan's top performers Amuro Tsuzuki, Nanaho Tsuzuki, Kana Nakashio and Mirai Ikeda impressed in Ballito to win their respective heats and advance to the Round of 16.

Challenger Series surfer Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) enjoyed the punchy waves to score an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) for two big frontside hits and a solid finish in the closeout. With a total of 13.93 (out of a possible 20), Tsuzuki moved into the next round with Teresa Bonvalot (POR) in second.

Coming off an impressive fourth-place in the Krui Pro QS 6,000, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) had to adjust from perfect barrels to tricky onshore conditions. Ikeda did well to build a score, hitting the closeout sections with power and precision to get the win over Sierra Kerr (AUS).

In a scrappy heat, Eweleiula Wong pulled out a clutch performance to get herself out of elimination and into the winning spot. Wong was in the perfect position with priority to roll into a wave with less than a minute on the clock, throwing everything she had at a big section. Wong's score pushed Laura Raupp (BRA) into second, and eliminated Sophia Medina (BRA) and Jessie van Niekerk (RSA).

"It feels good to make it through that heat, there weren't that many great waves out there, it was quite tricky," said Wong. "It's nice to have a warmup contest before the Challenger, I'm feeling good. The first year I came to Ballito was the first time I made it onto the Challenger Series, so I'm happy to be back."

Sarah Baum is the only South African woman still left in the draw. Baum utilised her powerful backhand to hit the wedgy peaks, building a score to get the win in the end over Leilani McGonagle.

Adin Masencamp - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Standout Performances From South Africa's Luke Thompson, Adin Masencamp, Joshe Faulkner

South Africa's Adin Masencamp, Luke Thompson and Joshe Faulkner posted the highest scoring heats of the day in the men's Round of 32. Enjoying the pristine conditions earlier in the day, Masencamp strung together a calculated heat to get a quick start. His classic power-moves in the pocket and huge turns earned him a combined total of 14.33 to advance over Jarvis Earle (AUS) in second.

Joshe Faulkner (RSA) then found his own excellent ride with an 8.67 for three strong and critical turns on a set wave to get the win over Winter Vincent (AUS). Revved up by these performances, Luke Thompson (RSA) paddled out and put on a show for the crowds. Thompson picked out the best waves of the day to boost into the air, and stylishly combined it with a few massive turns for an excellent 16.84 heat total.

Masencamp grit his teeth in the Round of 16 to manufacture a score in the difficult conditions, advancing to the Quarterfinal alongside Lucas Vicente (BRA). When competition resumes, Faulkner and Thompson will be up in the remaining Round of 16 heats.

"I have a good team surrounding me at this event," said Masencamp. "I'm feeling great. This is more of a warmup right now, to figure out my lineup and which waves I want to take. There are still valuable points on offer, but the main focus is the Challenger event."

Former World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle (AUS) and Luke Swanson (HAW) also advanced to the Quarterfinals.

The next call will be Sunday, June 29 at 6:50 a.m. GMT+1 for a possible 7:15 a.m. start.

Watch the Ballito Open presented by Flojos live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL YouTube and free WSL app.

The Ballito Open presented by Flojos is proudly supported by KwaDukuza Municipality, Flojos, Surfing South Africa, Corona Cero, Red Bull, SMG-Yamaha.