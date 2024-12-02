Qualifying Series Competitors See First Action on Day One of Manokwari Pro in West Papua

The 2nd annual Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 and Pro Junior (PJR) got underway
today under clear skies and excellent waves in the 2-3 foot range, with the Men's Round of 32 completed then the Women's Round of 12, before stopping for the beachside opening ceremony that officially open the event.
Dylan Wilcoxen - WSL / Tim Hain
Highlighting the Men's Round of 32 was last year's Manokwari Pro runner up Dhany Widianto (INA), who first wave earned him the highest single wave score of the day, an excellent 8.67 (out of a possible 10 points) for an aggressive layback turn followed up by two deep gouging cutbacks with seamlessly smooth transitions then added turns all the way to the inside on a perfect righthander to start the heat. Being very selective, his fourth wave near the end of the heat got him 7 points, again with on-point turns but on a smaller wave, to end Heat 5 with 15.67 points (out of a possible 20), putting the 3 other competitors inn combination and
earning the highest total heat score of the Men's Round of 32.
In the Women's Round of 12, Taina Izquierdo (INA) used both her equally proficient backhand and forehand to place her powerful turns perfectly in the pocket to post the highest single wave score of 7.0 (out of a possible 10) and end the heat with the highest combined heat score for the women of 12.57 (out of a possible 20 points).
Kya Heuer - WSL / Tim Hain
The Manokwari Pro then staged a beachside ceremony with local dancers and musicians, then speeches first from West Papua's Tourism Minister, followed by PSOI/ASC's Tipi Jabrik, after which the event was officially opened by West Papua's Governor after his welcoming speech to the competitors and local audience.
Tomorrow's competition is scheduled to begin at 9 am tomorrow with the Men's Pro Junior Round of 24 and the Women's Pro Junior Quarterfinals, and the Qualifying Series Men and Women are on standby.
