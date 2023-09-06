Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS Brings North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Contingent Back to Oceanside

The World Surf League (WSL) North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) contingent are set for the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS QS 3,000 beginning September 22 - 24 in Oceanside, California. The long-standing event heads into its 16th year of WSL competition, including Pro Junior and QS, with some of the sports most iconic names taking victories including 5x WSL Champion, and current Championship Tour (CT) No. 1, Carissa Moore, 2023 World Title contender Caroline Marks, former CT star Sage Erickson, and also the next generation of women looking to make their own history including Sawyer Lindblad, Alyssa Spencer, and Samantha Sibley.

The 2023 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro features a world-class field of women looking to stake their claim in Oceanside beginning September 22 - 24.

The Super Girl Surf Pro brings these women and more of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's best emerging talents alongside veteran standouts to contest for valuable points. But, they also play a key role in helping inspire young women in attendance and across the world with the help of the Super Girl's platform.

"On the surfing side, the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers," said CEO of ASA Entertainment Rick Bratman, the event's producer.

The now 17-year-old overtook defending event victor Caroline Marks in defining fashion to become the youngest Super Girl winner.

The 2023 edition will feature the likes of reigning Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro victor Sawyer Lindblad. Lindblad made history as the youngest to win the event at the QS level at age 17. With that result, and an astonishing 2022/2023 QS season, the San Clemente, California, competitor earned her way to the Challengers Series where she currently sits at No. 3 and has a chance to qualify for the 2024 CT.

"It's super cool to be able to defend my title this year in Oceanside," said Lindblad. "It was such a crazy day and winning this event meant a lot. Being able to witness the next generation of young girls coming up is really special. It feels like yesterday when I would go down there and watch my idols."

Also preparing for their opportunity to earn the coveted Super Girl cape, hometown hero Caitlin Simmers (USA) returns following a remarkable rookie season on the CT that pushed her into the Rip Curl WSL Finals. But, Lindblad and Simmers will have to take on the hungry field of women including former event winner Sage Erickson, former CT competitor Luana Silva, Zoe Benedetto, Bella Kenworthy, Zoe McDougall, Kirra Pinkerton, Brianna Cope, and many more.

The Nissan Concert Series brings live music to highlight entertainment for spectators around the event. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

In addition to the world-class surfing, the event features an action-packed Festival Village with 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness, cycling and dance; celebrity speakers; panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; a beer garden and food court; and a mentorship program for young surfers with top female pros.

New elements for 2023 include a women's beach volleyball tournament; a female content creators showcase; a fashion show; and a women's pro skimboarding event. The Nissan Concert Series, which is part of the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour, will include 15 artists performing FREE LIVE CONCERTS, featuring star acts like Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beach Weather, Flipturn, Loren Gray, Bipolar Sunshine and many more.

"We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing," said Bratman. "To have artists like Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Flipturn, Beach Weather, Loren Gray and Bipolar Sunshine performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl's empowerment platform is absolutely incredible."

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women's action sports, esports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion and equality. Each of the Super Girl events are centered around providing athletic, social, cultural, educational, and entertainment opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Watch LIVE

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS will run September 22 - 24 and be streamed live September 23 and 24 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.

For more information on the event, visit www.SuperGirlSurfPro.com.