Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro Lands Back in Jacksonville Beach

The surf community of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is set to host the third installment of the World Surf League (WSL) Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, a women's North America and Hawaii/ Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000-level event, beginning November 10 - 12. An all-important 3,000 points are on the line for some of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's contenders looking to breakthrough onto the 2024 Challenger Series. But, an array of emerging competitors look to carry their success from the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside, California, and continue to make a claim of their own.

This marks the third year of the Super Girl Surf Pro Series on the East Coast after 17 years in Oceanside, California, and the Jacksonville Beach Pier will provide the arena once more in 2023. The community of Jacksonville Beach has surfing deep in its roots, with the first professional event arriving in 1984, and now, the women continue to add to that illustrious history.

"We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's producer. "To have artists like Sean Kingston, We The Kings, Joywave, St Lucia, OMI and others performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl's empowerment platform is incredible. On the surfing side, the Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers."

The opportunity for a season-changing 3,000 points for both North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui competitors brings in the likes of former Super Girl Surf Pro winners, recent Oceanside victor, Alyssa Spencer, Sawyer Lindblad and Samantha Sibley in addition to 2022 finalist Bella Kenworthy, 2022 Semifinalists Moana Jones Wong and Puamakamae DeSoto, Florida's own Zoe Benedetto, rising star Erin Brooks, Jacksonville Beach's own Lanea Mons, and many more looking to add the coveted Super Girl Cape to their trophy case.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore continues to spread all the aloha through her Moore Aloha Foundation and will be in Jacksonville Beach alongside the Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro on Friday, November 10.

In addition to the world-class surfing, the event features an action-packed Festival Village headquartered at SeaWalk Pavilion with 12 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; women's beach soccer, beach volleyball and beach lacrosse tournaments; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, wellness and dance; a professional skateboarding competition; celebrity speakers; women's longboarding; panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; a beer garden and 12 food trucks; and a mentorship event with Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore.

New elements for 2023 include a women's paddleboarding event; a female content creators showcase; and a women's pro skimboarding event.

The Super Girl Concert Series will include 12 artists performing FREE LIVE CONCERTS, featuring star acts like Sean Kingston, We The Kings, Joywave, St. Lucia, OMI, Honey Hounds, Hello Sister and more. Additional performers, including local acts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are incredibly grateful for the men and women of the U.S. Air Force and how they have consistently supported Super Girl's mission to celebrate female strength and empowerment," said Bratman. "The Air Force has been part of Super Girl for 10 years and recognizes the importance of offering opportunities to young women in areas where they have been underrepresented. Having the Air Force in the title partner role makes so much sense given their long-standing backing of the entire Super Girl Pro platform and the strong military community in Jacksonville."

Watch LIVE The Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro will run November 10 - 12 and be streamed live November 11 and 12 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.

For more information on the event, visit www.SuperGirlJax.com.