The Hawaiian Islands Present the Sunset Pro Opening Day Awaits, World-Class Field In Attendance

Opening Day awaits at The Hawaiian Islands Present the Sunset Pro, a Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000. A formidable field stands by in hopes of claiming an all-important result to hold their place atop the rankings alongside those looking to break through and put their name in the mix of 2024 Challenger Series qualification contenders. But, they will have to deal with the likes of defending event winners, Championship Tour (CT) standouts, Barron Mamiya and Gabriela Bryan. Competition has been called OFF for Saturday, October 28, and the next call will be made Sunday, October 29, at 7:00 a.m. HST.

The former Championship Tour Rookie of the Year, Gabriela Bryan, is back at Sunset Beach looking to stay sharp and defend her 2022 QS victory.

Former CT Rookie of the Year, Gabriela Bryan, returns to the venue where she's found success both on the Pro Junior and QS level throughout her career. A wave that will test competitors' ability to read the open ocean swell and maintain their composure against fellow regional standouts, Kauai's own, Bryan has shown she's capable of holding her ground. After maintaining her spot among the world's best once again for 2024, Bryan looks to utilize this opportunity to stay sharp and bring out the best amid a hungry field.

"For everyone in Hawaii, anytime you get to compete is really good and help us, there's so much that goes into [competing]," said Bryan. "Sunset is one important events [for the QS], because it is a CT venue. I'm excited to be out there with some of the young up-and-comers, and Luana Silva is doing it and she used to be on the CT with me so there's definitely a lot of talented girls in it."

That field includes the likes of current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert, reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional QS titleholder Moana Jones Wong, Sunset Beach's own rising talent Chesney Guinotte, proven QS threats Eweleiula Wong, Zoe McDougall, Puamakamae DeSoto, Brianna Cope, and more.

The Championship Tour standout Barron Mamiya is back at home and ready to defend his event win, push himself, and challenge the next surge of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui talent.

Also returning to defend his title and add a fourth Sunset Beach win to his name, Barron Mamiya brings his world-class forehand against some of the region's best. Mamiya finished with a career-best, No. 12 finish on the CT in 2023 with consistent results throughout the season. Now, the North Shore's own is eager to get back in the jersey and continue improving throughout the winter at home ahead of the 2024 CT start.

"I'm super excited to put the jersey on and surf an event at home," said Mamiya. "I think it's insane. This gives a lot of opportunity to the young kids in Hawaii. It's been a little hard the past few years, but I feel like they're starting to revamp it back up. It's cool to see the youth of Hawaii, and me being a kid from Hawaii, and seeing these kids get the opportunities they deserve. Obviously all I want to see is a bunch of kids from Hawaii qualify and we saw that this year with Eli [Hanneman] and Shion [Crawford]. It'll be super to watch these [emerging] kids at this event and see how they do."

Mamiya will have to fend off the likes of fellow CT standout Seth Moniz, recently qualified CT rookie Eli Hanneman, multiple Sunset Beach victor Billy Kemper, one of surfing's most iconic names, Mason Ho, current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Isaiah Moniz, reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui titleholder Jackson Bunch, and many more.

Event organizers have called competition OFF for Saturday, October 28, and will reconvene to make a 7:00 a.m. HST call Sunday, October 29, for a possible 8:00 a.m. HST start.

The Hawaiian Islands Present the Sunset Pro will run on the best three days of the event window beginning October 28 - November 6.