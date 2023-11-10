Huge Performances Set Stage For Finals Day at Taiwan Open of Surfing

The stage has been set for Finals Day at the Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event. Jinzun Harbor continued to deliver super clean two-to-three foot surf as some of the event big names went big to post massive scores and progress into the Finals.

Dylan Moffat - WSL / Cait Miers

The opening heat of the day saw Australian Challenger Series hopeful Dylan Moffat post the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 17.73 two-wave total (out of a possible 20). Moffat went left and right for both his scores, earning a 9.23 (out of a possible 10) for a long left hander on his backhand and an 8.50 for a series of front side hacks on a right.

Fellow Australian Dakoda Walters continued his charge towards Finals Day, claiming another solid heat win with a 15.84 two-wave total. Walter looked fast and light on the Jinzun ramps as he looks to climb the rankings ahead of the 2024 Challenger Series. Indonesian duo Dhany Widianto and Oney anwar also progressed into the Round of 16 with Anwar looking to backup his Taiwan win from 2016.

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Cait Miers

Japanese duo Nanaho Tsuzuki and Amuro Tsuzuki continued to dominate, once again posting the highest heat totals respectively in thier Round of 16 meatchups. Both surfers are through to the Quarterfinals as they too look for a second win here in Taiwan.

The 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbour in Taitung County from November 6 - 12.