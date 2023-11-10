The stage has been set for Finals Day at the Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event. Jinzun Harbor continued to deliver super clean two-to-three foot surf as some of the event big names went big to post massive scores and progress into the Finals.
Dylan Moffat - WSL / Cait Miers
The opening heat of the day saw Australian Challenger Series hopeful Dylan Moffat post the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 17.73 two-wave total (out of a possible 20). Moffat went left and right for both his scores, earning a 9.23 (out of a possible 10) for a long left hander on his backhand and an 8.50 for a series of front side hacks on a right.
Fellow Australian Dakoda Walters continued his charge towards Finals Day, claiming another solid heat win with a 15.84 two-wave total. Walter looked fast and light on the Jinzun ramps as he looks to climb the rankings ahead of the 2024 Challenger Series. Indonesian duo Dhany Widianto and Oney anwar also progressed into the Round of 16 with Anwar looking to backup his Taiwan win from 2016.
Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Cait Miers
Japanese duo Nanaho Tsuzuki and Amuro Tsuzuki continued to dominate, once again posting the highest heat totals respectively in thier Round of 16 meatchups. Both surfers are through to the Quarterfinals as they too look for a second win here in Taiwan.
The 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbour in Taitung County from November 6 - 12.
Huge Performances Set Stage For Finals Day at Taiwan Open of Surfing
WSL
The stage has been set for Finals Day at the Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event. Jinzun Harbor continued to deliver super clean two-to-three foot surf as some of the event big names went big to post massive scores and progress into the Finals.Dylan Moffat - WSL / Cait Miers
The opening heat of the day saw Australian Challenger Series hopeful Dylan Moffat post the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 17.73 two-wave total (out of a possible 20). Moffat went left and right for both his scores, earning a 9.23 (out of a possible 10) for a long left hander on his backhand and an 8.50 for a series of front side hacks on a right.
Fellow Australian Dakoda Walters continued his charge towards Finals Day, claiming another solid heat win with a 15.84 two-wave total. Walter looked fast and light on the Jinzun ramps as he looks to climb the rankings ahead of the 2024 Challenger Series. Indonesian duo Dhany Widianto and Oney anwar also progressed into the Round of 16 with Anwar looking to backup his Taiwan win from 2016.Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Cait Miers
Japanese duo Nanaho Tsuzuki and Amuro Tsuzuki continued to dominate, once again posting the highest heat totals respectively in thier Round of 16 meatchups. Both surfers are through to the Quarterfinals as they too look for a second win here in Taiwan.
The 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbour in Taitung County from November 6 - 12.
Australia/Oceania
Pair Claim Biggest Wins of Their Careers at Jinzun Harbor as Amuro Tsuzuki and Joel Vaughan Finish Runner's Up and Competitors Honour
International Field Put on a Show at Jinzun Harbor For Day 2, whilst Reigning Event Winner is Eliminated Early in Taiwan
Early Rounds Run in Fun Waves at Jinzun Harbor as Widianto and Parker Dominate Day 1 to Progress Into Seeded Round
Asia Pacific's Best Up and Comers Prepare For QS 5000 Event at Jinzun Harbor -- Competition Window Runs November 6-12
Brown Wins Second Event in a Row - Walters Claims Maiden Victory as WSL Australia / Oceania World Junior Championships Representatives are
News
Benedetto Pushes the Pace into Finals Day, Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Tomoda-Bannert Finds Near-Perfection, Tuach Showcases
Eyeing down another win in the 2023/2024 season, Zoe Benedetto delivered a 9.00 and 15.67 heat total to steal the show heading into Finals
The current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert delivered a stunning, 9.67 in the Round of 32 as she looks for another massive
The 14-year-old Floridian, Alana Lopez, showcased what she's capable of when given an opporutnity and posted an excellent 8.83 to earn her