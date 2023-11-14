O'Neill Cold Water Classic Contenders Await Opening Day

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contingent has arrived in Santa Cruz, California, ahead of the O'Neill Cold Water Classic QS 1,000 beginning November 15 - 19. One of the world's iconic venues, Steamer Lane, plays host to some of the region's best looking to add their name to surfing history. This marks the pivotal, halfway point of the 2023/2024 season and the race for 2024 Challenger Series qualification is in full throttle.

Former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Tim Reyes makes his return to the jersey to play spoiler for some of the region's best in search of a big result. Reyes' success among the world's best spanned five years and finished as high as No. 11 on the rankings. Now, the Huntington Beach, California surfer looks to mix it up in the WSL spotlight once more.

"I'm so excited and really honored to get a wildcard from O'Neill and go put the jersey back on," said Reyes. "Santa Cruz being a kind of second home to me and seeing all these local surfers in it is really cool. It was always so cool to compete with the cliff there and there's just something about it, it's a full on gladiator pit. I'm stoked to see what happens."

Reyes will face the likes of defending event winner and former Championship Tour (CT) elite, Kolohe Andino, upcoming 2024 CT rookie Kade Matson, former CT Rookie of the Year and event winner, Nat Young, 2023 Challenger Series standout Jett Schilling, current North America No. 1 and Santa Cruz's own, John Mel, and many more.

San Clemente's Kirra Pinkerton has a special connection with Santa Cruz and Steamer Lane, now she looks to hone in on it to continue her 2023/2024 tear.

Fresh off a Semifinal finish at the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, Kirra Pinkerton keeps her focus locked in on more success at a venue she's all-too-familiar with. The now North America No. 3, Pinkerton has tapped back into her competitive form with Quarterfinal results or better in the 2023/2024 season so far. The 21-year-old earned a Round of 16 appearance here in 2022 after falling to eventual event winner Zoe Benedetto and returns with more bravado.

"It feels super good to get another Semifinal because sometimes I feel like I'm playing the catch up game toward the end of the year," said Pinkerton. "So to get two good results before going into Santa Cruz and one of my events I'm super excited. My dad and I used to go up [to Santa Cruz] there all the time for surf events and last year I didn't really get the result I wanted. I wanted to win or at least get a Semifinal because that event is super special to me and I have a lot of friends up there for support so hopefully we get a good waves and I can put it together."

Santa Cruz's own Maddie Storrer returns to the Steamer Lane arena she calls home in hopes of besting her 2022, Quarterfinal result.

Santa Cruz's own Maddie Storrer finished with a Quarterfinal at her home break of Steamer Lane and now looks to represent for her community once again. The 17-year-old continues to find her form among the QS contenders and build on an already solid competitive foundation.

"I'm so excited, the Cold Water is a highlight for me," said Storrer. "I grew up watching videos of it and it's such an iconic event, and to be able to compete in it is really special. It's such a fun event and I'm super excited to be back. It was so amazing [last year]. I loved the whole experience and it was just such a fun week. I'm definitely learning a lot as I'm going through these events and just having getting to experience new places."

Pinkerton and Storrer will compete alongside the likes of defending event winner Benedetto, Santa Cruz's Autumn Hays and Keanna Miller, recent runner-up in Jacksonville Beach Nora Liotta, 2023 standout Bella Kenworthy, and more.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. PST to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. HST start.

Watch LIVE:

The O'Neill Cold Water Classic will be streamed live November 15 - 19 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.