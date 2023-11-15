Excellence Thrown, Upsets Unravel Among Top Seeds at O'Neill Cold Water Classic

Opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) O'Neill Cold Water Classic, a North America Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, unfolded in three-to-four foot, occasional plus size sets at the iconic venue of Steamer Lane to provide moments of big opportunity and competitors who were in rhythm capitalized. Both men's and women's trials heats determined who made their way into the main event before men's Round of 96 and Round of 64, Heats 1 - 8, were finished in their entirety.

San Clemente's Jake Davis took to the air on massive reverse to earn the event's first excellent score, an 8.83, and soar into the Round of 64.

Jake Davis took flight for an excellent 8.83 (out of a possible 10) in his Round of 96, Heat 9 debut amid the tough, morning conditions. The San Clemente, California, competitor is on a mission to showcase his potential when the opportunity arises and notched an impressive 13.66 (out of a possible 20) heat total, Round of 96 best, to make his presence known at Steamer Lane.

"It's really hard on those sections, you just want to do a floater and end the wave, but I love trying airs on big sections and it's so hard not for me not to just go for it," said Davis. "I just want to thank everyone that supports me and put my best surfing forward. I just want to impress myself."

Panama's Tao Rodriguez got acquainted with the fickle beast of Steamer Lane right away, earning an excellent 8.67 to take down his Round of 64.

Tao Rodriguez took control of his Round of 64, Heat 3 debut with an excellent 8.67 over an in-form , who also posted an excellent 8.00. This marks Rodriguez's first time to Steamer Lane and found his rhythm despite the tricky lineup it entails. Now, the Panamanian looks for more and build his 2023/2024 season.

"It felt good and I didn't know I dropped an eight until I got here," said Rodriguez. "It's fun. It's hard to find the good ones and I started with a slip, but then I turned it around. This is my third session at this wave and I spent the whole morning trying to identify [good waves], and as the time came down I knew there was potential so I was seeking it."

Upsets Unravel on Opening Day

Barbados' own Jacob Burke made his return to the jersey count with a Round of 96 buzzer-beater before helping eliminate one of the event's higher seeds and earning his way into the Round of 32.

Conditions provided challenging heats and upsets unraveled throughout the day. 2022 event Semifinalist, Ian Crane, wasted no time delivering his signature backhand flair to start his run at the O'Neill Cold Water Classic. But, a hefty Round of 64 lined up featuring Crane, Santa Cruz's own Shaun Burns, 2023 standout Dimitri Poulos, and Barbados' Jacob Burke. Burke's buzzer-beater in the Round of 96 earned him a spot into this heat and he did not squander the opportunity, posting a 7.00 right away and eventually besting Burns, eliminating Crane and Poulos.

"It definitely cleaned up in the last hour or so, my morning heat was a lot trickier and a lot harder to find waves," said Burke. "But the waves were super fun in that last one. My seven was super similar to Soup Bowl back home just with a bowl on the first section and then a closeout section which is similar to our north section on certain days."

Burke is joined by his older brother, Josh Burke, into the Round of 32 after claiming a debut heat win in the Round of 64.

Qualifying Series threat Manuel Selman delivered a brilliant performance under pressure in challenging conditions to earn his way into the Round of 32.

Jose Lopez also delivered a stunning, Round of 64 performance to help eliminate Santa Cruz's own, current North America No. 1, John Mel and higher-seeded competitor Kai Kushner in a stout battle. Fellow South American standout, Manuel Selman, also earned a big win to close out the Round of 64, eliminating former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Nat Young with wildcard threat Tim Reyes finding his way into the Round of 32 alongside Selman.

"Making it through that heat means a lot and proved to myself I can make it all the way," said Selman. "Yesterday I woke up in Dominican Republic, got a text from Brian Robbins on the way here that I got in the event and I couldn't believe it. I have nothing to lose now and I feel like a wildcard so that's my mindset right now and just try to get points for the second half of the year."

Also notching clutch Round of 64 victories, current North America No. 5 Levi Slawson, Santa Cruz's own Adam Bartlett delivered an upset of his own and fellow Santa Cruz competitor Sam Coffey earned a debut heat win to find their way into the Round of 32.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. PST to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. HST start.

