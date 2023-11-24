Pivotal Points on the Line at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) contingent are set to clash at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a QS 1,000, beginning November 26 - December 7. An all-important conclusion awaits for the women to determine who earns their place among the 2024 Challenger Series contenders. Also, this event will determine the region's Sambazon World Junior Championships representatives for both men and women. With the stakes high, the world-class wave of Haleiwa provides the platform for these competitors to showcase their potential.

One of the North Shore's newest contenders Shion Crawford is fresh off a win at Sunset Beach and now prepares for the Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro in his backyard. The 2023 Challenger Series notable, Crawford keeps his ambitions on returning to the world stage in 2024.

An incredible run in 2023 put Shion Crawford amid the conversation of emerging Hawaii competitors to watch and showcased he's up to the task with his first-ever QS win at Sunset Beach. Haleiwa's own, Crawford, has his eyes set on backing up his maiden win and secure his place atop the rankings for a chance at the World Junior Championships. The 19-year-old also keeps his ambitions on returning to the Challenger Series and has an opportunity to capitalize at home.

"I'm still pretty stoked on my win at Sunset, but coming to my home break is going to be a special one," said Crawford. "I grew up surfing Haleiwa a bunch and know that wave really well, but you can't put any expectation on it and hopefully I do good. The Challenger Series definitely helped improve my surfing and what it takes to make heats. I feel like I learned so much, and the next time I get on there I feel like it'll be a different story. "

The current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 2 Nora Liotta heads into Haleiwa enjoying her best competitve season so far and has her in new territory to close out the 2023/2024 year.

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 2 Nora Liotta enters this event looking to maintain that momentum, earning back-to-back Final appearances including her maiden victory at Sunset Beach, to finish strong. The Maui competitor's tough start to the season gave way to her best-career year so far and hopes to hold her ground ahead of current No. 3 Eweleiula Wong and No. 4 Erin Brooks with no pressure after already securing a Challenger Series and World Junior Championships spot.

"We're really lucky to have Haleiwa in our region since it was a Challenger Series event last year and now we get to return to a wave we all surf a lot during the winter," said Liotta. "I feel like I changed my mindset when I was so focused on specific things and just let myself surf. It feels so good going into the last event of the season with not so much pressure on myself. I've never experienced something like that so I hope I can just have fun, get some good waves, and there's a lot of good girls at this event so hopefully some good battles."

Liotta will face off with the likes of Championship Tour (CT) elite, former CT Rookie of the Year, Gabriela Bryan, North Shore's QS threat Zoe McDougall, Makaha's standout Puamakamae DeSoto, and more.

The QS veteran and perennial threat, Joshua Moniz looks to make up some ground at Haleiwa and ramp up his 2023/2024 QS season with two events left.

Perennial QS threat Joshua Moniz put on a show at the Haleiwa Challenger in 2022 and now looks to deliver once more and revamp his 2023/2024 QS season. A former victor at the Pipe Pro QS 3,000, Moniz is no stranger to success at home and now looks to add his name to more North Shore surfing history with a win at the hallow grounds of Haleiwa.

"I'm super stoked HIC and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are on board to back this event at one of the best waves we got," said Moniz. "Haleiwa's probably the best wave on the North Shore for high-performance surfing and it's pretty special we get to compete out there again. Now we have one of the better regions with events here [on Oahu] and then go to Tahiti. Qualifying for the Challenger Series is the goal. I have some work to do and I think that's the goal for most of the guys competing. We have a strong contingent of guys so it's fun to be a part of it."

Moniz will join the likes of 2024 Championship Tour (CT) rookie Eli Hanneman, CT standout Barron Mamiya, current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Mihimana Braye, Moniz's in-form brother, Isaiah, reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional QS victor Jackson Bunch, QS threats Mason Ho, Finn McGill, Cody Young, Robert Grilho III, and more.

Event organizers will convene on Sunday, November 26, for a 7:00 a.m. HST call to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. HST start.

The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro will run on the best three days of the event window beginning November 26 - December 7.