Near-Perfection Kicks Off SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by Surfing For Hope

Opening day at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by Surfing For Hope, a North America Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, provided offshore, four-to-six foot conditions to finish the men's Round of 112 and 96 in their entirety. Early event threats made their presence known and are now set to take on top-seeded competitors. The women's QS and Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic were called OFF for the day.

Throwing caution to the wind, Luke Wyler soared to a near-perfect 9.50 and 16-point heat total in his Morro Bay debut to put the event on high alert.

One of San Clemente, California's emerging threats, Luke Wyler, showcased his aerial potential with a massive full rotation to earn an opening day's best, near-perfect 9.50 (out of a possible 10). Wyler began the heat with a 7.00 and was able to let loose, accruing the day's best 16.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total to stamp his authority at Morro Bay.

"I was thinking maybe I do a first turn before the section but a lot of these rights have that bend going away from you and with this wind you almost need it to catch your board," said Wyler. "So I just wanted to get to that section and get all that speed and I think I read it right which made the rest of the heat pretty easy for me. I'll start my next heat fresh and I think if you go out with your plan but also be comfortable enough to adapt and adjust your surfing, I think that's really important."

The QS veteran Giorgio Gomez laid everything into a critical section for a near-perfect 9.25 in his Morro Bay debut.

Giorgio Gomez utilized his dynamic forehand attack on a critical Morro Rock left to post near-perfection of his own with a 9.25. Gomez also notched an impressive 15.75 heat total in his debut surge as looks to build upon a strong foundation with an XL swell on the horizon.

"I'm really excited and I'm looking forward to it, the bigger the swell the better for me," said Gomez. "I only ride epoxy and [my shaper and I] have been trying to figure it out but I think we got it pretty good now. I'm just trying to match my sister after she got the 9 in Santa Cruz (laughs)."

Southern California's own Dylan Hord put on a forehand clinic on the Morro Rock lefthanders to post a 15.65 heat total and move into the Round of 64.

Perennial event threat Dylan Hord showcased his potential in solid conditions with his signature flair to earn a 15.65 heat total in the process. Hord hasn't had the season he'd like in recent years, but garnered some serious momentum heading into the Round of 64 where he looks to continue his success.

"It was so fun, when I had a free surf it was super offshore and pretty hard, but in my heat it started getting a little bit cleaner," said Hord. "It was super hard to heard and would just get a quick glimpse of 'first place red' but what does everyone else have? I wasn't really watching their whole waves and everyone was ripping but I was just in my own little zone. At the end of the heat I could hear and got more comfortable. I love it here though, I have few friends up here and always come surf around."

The Huntington Beach, California competitor Sage Guinaldo posted an excellent 8.00 and 15.25 heat total to start his Morro Bay surged.

A stellar debut from Huntington Beach, California's Sage Guinaldo raised the standard early in the event with a 15.25 heat total. Guinaldo's powerful forehand linked through Morro Rock's righthander in great form to earn an excellent 8.00 in the process and take control of his heat. Now, Guinaldo prepares for the top-seeded Round of 64.

"That's all you could really ask for in a heat is get two waves and surf them to the best of your ability," said Guinaldo. "I found my lineup spots this morning and made the decision to sit there during the heat and luckily those two rights came to me and I had the balance, my hard work paid off and got the job done. Conditions are amazing and this is a dream event."

Kai Williams (USA) put his name in the mix as one to watch with a showcase to end opening day. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Also earning big Round of 96 wins, Kai Williams added his name to the 9-point club, former SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach victor Cory Arrambide, Sebastian Mendes, Tony Nunez, Adam Lambert, Dylan Young, Adam Bartlett, Cooper Jewell, Lukas McMahon, Makai Bray, and Kai Gale Grani all move into the Round of 64 to face top seeds.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. PST for a possible 7:30 a.m. PST on Monday, December 4.

Watch LIVE The SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by Surfing For Hope and Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will run December 4 - 10 and be shown live at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL's YouTube channel.