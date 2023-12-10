- WSL
2023 Vans Pipe Masters

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters event, December 8-20, 2023, on the North Shore of Oahu. The reimagined Vans Pipe Masters marks a new chapter for the iconic wave and contest. This year's specialty event will showcase 60 men and women surfers handpicked by Vans who represent the most exciting barrel riders and aerialists from around the world. The contest is a leaderboard style event with all competitors surfing in three rounds in search of their top three highest scored rides. The top four male and top four female surfers with the highest total scores will advance to the finals for a chance to win a portion of the $420k prize purse.

Jack Van Wagoner Steals The Show, Claims First WSL Win At Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

In dramatic fashion, Jack Van Wagoner posted a near-perfect 9.25 in the dying moments to overtake the win from reigning North America

Natalia Wunderlich Takes Maiden Victory At Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

The Hawaii competitor Natalia Wunderlich played ultimate spoiler and earned her maiden WSL Longboard Regional Qualifying Series win at

It's A 10! Perfection Found For Richie Cravey At Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

In arguably the heat of the year already, Richie Cravey received a Morro Rock gem and rode it to its perfect potential for a 10 to move

Three First-Time Winners Claim Victory, Ikeda Makes it Two-In-a-Row at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro

Monnojo Yahagi and Cocona Kawase take first QS victories, while Sentaro Sakai earns his first-ever Boy's Pro Junior win and Mirai Ikeda

Chase Lieder's Impeccable Noseriding Goes Near-Perfect, Semifinal Bound At Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

The 2023 WSL Longboard Tour competitor brings his experience to Morro Bay and posted an event-best, 17.40 heat total along with a

