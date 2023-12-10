2023 Vans Pipe Masters

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters event, December 8-20, 2023, on the North Shore of Oahu. The reimagined Vans Pipe Masters marks a new chapter for the iconic wave and contest. This year's specialty event will showcase 60 men and women surfers handpicked by Vans who represent the most exciting barrel riders and aerialists from around the world. The contest is a leaderboard style event with all competitors surfing in three rounds in search of their top three highest scored rides. The top four male and top four female surfers with the highest total scores will advance to the finals for a chance to win a portion of the $420k prize purse.
In dramatic fashion, Jack Van Wagoner posted a near-perfect 9.25 in the dying moments to overtake the win from reigning North America
The Hawaii competitor Natalia Wunderlich played ultimate spoiler and earned her maiden WSL Longboard Regional Qualifying Series win at
In arguably the heat of the year already, Richie Cravey received a Morro Rock gem and rode it to its perfect potential for a 10 to move
Monnojo Yahagi and Cocona Kawase take first QS victories, while Sentaro Sakai earns his first-ever Boy's Pro Junior win and Mirai Ikeda
The 2023 WSL Longboard Tour competitor brings his experience to Morro Bay and posted an event-best, 17.40 heat total along with a