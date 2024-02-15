2024 Gold Coast Open Set to Run at Burleigh Heads Tomorrow

Excitement is in the air as professional surfing returns to Queensland tomorrow at the iconic Burleigh Heads for the 2024 Gold Coast Open. Surfers from all over the country will go head-to-head for valuable World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) points.

This event will mark the second Australian QS event of 2024 and will feature the debut of the Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) divisions at Burleigh Heads.

Stand-out names competing in the Longboard QS include 3x World Longboard Champion Taylor Jensen (USA) and Queensland longboard icon Kirra Molnar (AUS).

Alister Reginato (AUS) will be one to watch after coming in second place in the BYD Pro URBNSURF QS 3000. His primary focus for the 2024 Gold Coast Open is to claim victory in his home state.

"I am very keen to surf Burleigh this weekend and the waves look like they're going to be pumping," said Reginato. "I hope that I will be able to get a win on the board. In the past few competitions, I have come second place and third place twice, so I am excited to battle it out with the best surfers in the country and show the work I have been putting in."

Former Championship Tour (CT) surfer and previous Gold Coast Open winner, Dimity Stoyle (AUS) is excited to compete in the 2024 Gold Coast Open, with great conditions forecast for the event.

"It's always fun every year being able to compete against a broad variety of talent at the iconic Burleigh Heads," said Stoyle. "The surf forecast for the Gold Coast Open is shaping up to be the best year this event has seen to date. I thoroughly enjoy competing in this event every year and with these conditions, I can't wait to get out in the water."

Surfing Queensland CEO Adam Yates is thrilled to host the 2024 Gold Coast Open with more action-packed attractions than ever before.

"We can't wait to be hosting some of the world's best surfers for the 2024 Gold Coast Open at this iconic surf break," said Yates. "It is great to be facilitating the first-ever Longboard QS event running at Burleigh Heads and I can't wait to see the athletes on display. We're proud to include several other attractions, such as sunrise yoga, a pop-up beach bar stocked with Travla beer and Vodka Soda &, live music on the hill and even a skate ramp provided by Chiggy's Skateboarding. Burleigh Hill is the perfect natural amphitheatre for the event, and we expect to see crowds flock in bigger numbers than ever before for this event."

City of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said he's looking forward to seeing some of the best male and female talent in action at Burleigh Heads.

"The Gold Coast Open is the return of professional surfing, right here at Burleigh Heads,'' said Tate. "I encourage locals to get down to the Gold Coast Open and support these champion athletes and take the time to check out the foreshore exhibits and activities. It's a three-day celebration of our surf culture and the historical impact that Burleigh Heads has on professional surfing.''

Previous winners of the Burleigh-based event include Queenslanders Mick Fanning, Julian Wilson, Ethan Ewing and Isabella Nichols, as well as other CT surfers Sally Fitzgibbons, Taj Burrow and Owen Wright.

The 2024 Gold Coast Open QS 1000 and LQS event is set to run at Burleigh Heads from February 16 - 18, 2024. For more information results and to watch the event live, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.