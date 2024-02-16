2024 Gold Coast Open Takes Over Burleigh Heads

BURLEIGH HEADS, Queensland / AUS (Friday, February 16, 2023) - The waves were pumping at Burleigh Heads for Day 1 of the 2024 Gold Coast Open, with plenty of exceptional surfing and spectacle for both competitors and viewers. The Opening Rounds of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event kicked off the competition, with the Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) set to debut tomorrow.

The rain didn't stop surfers from putting on a masterful display of talent in clean four-to-five foot conditions, which are forecast to improve over the weekend and make for an exciting Finals Day.

Alister Reginato - WSL / SQ

One of the standout performers in the men's was Challenger Series competitor George Pittar (AUS). Recently returned to competition after taking some time away, the Manly local claimed an early heat win to progress into the Round of 32.

"I was looking at it before my heat and watching fellow competitors getting high scores, so I was very eager to get out there," said Pittar. "I felt like I was a bit out of rhythm after not competing for a while, but I am really glad to have gotten through to the next round."

Raya Campbell - WSL / SQ

Defending event winner and Burleigh boardrider, Isla Huppatz (AUS), got straight back to work, utilsing her fast forehand attack to earn the highest heat total of the women's round of 32, 13.16 (out of a possible 20).

"Last year's Gold Coast Open was only one-to-two foot, so it is great to surf all time conditions at the point," said Huppatz. "It was definitely a tough heat, everyone was ripping out there. I can't wait until the next round and I look forward to seeing what Burleigh will bring tomorrow."

Jack Thomas - WSL / SQ

The men's Round of 64 took to the water in the afternoon, with plenty of exciting surfing delivering a solid conclusion to the first day of competition. Stand out performances included Byron Bay local Kyuss King (AUS), Jack Thomas (AUS), Xavier Huxtable (AUS) and recent social media sensation, Dane Henry (AUS).

With the excellent swell continuing and plenty of sunshine on the way, it is shaping up to be an action-packed weekend of surfing and activities for spectators to enjoy.

The 2024 Gold Coast Open QS 1000 and LQS event will run at Burleigh Heads from February 16 - 18, 2024.

The 2024 Gold Coast Open is supported by the WSL, Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! In Queensland events calendar.