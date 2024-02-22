NSW Pro Surf Series Action Kicks Off at Camplify Port Stephens Pro QS 1000

The World Surf League and Surfing NSW are excited to see the return of the Camplify Port Stephens Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event, which commenced today at Birubi Beach. The elite two-day event has attracted over 100 of Australia and New Zealand's best up and coming surfers and will see winners crowned tomorrow when competition resumes.

"At Port Stephens Council, we're passionate about supporting events, and we're thrilled to be sponsoring this year's Camplify Port Stephens Pro again," said Mayor Ryan Palmer. "We're grateful for the support competitors and their families bring to our area - particularly our hotels, restaurants and tourism operators; kick-starting local economies and seeing businesses continue to flourish in Port Stephens. It's not every day we have a World Surf League event on our doorstep in Port Stephens, and I look forward to seeing this continue in our area for many years to come. I wish the competitors and their families a warm welcome to Port Stephens and hope everyone has a great few days of competition."

Competition kicked off today in fun, clean two-to-three-foot peaks at Birubi Beach. Day 1 saw the completion of the Men's round of 64 and the women's Round of 32, setting up a massive day of action tomorrow where the event winners for 2024 will be crowned.

Local competitor Mike Clayton-Brown (AUS) posted the second-highest heat total of the day with a 13.00, along with Tim Bain (AUS). Clayton-Brown earned his highest score with three solid turns on his backhand. Ty Richardson (AUS), last year's runner-up, dominated his heat with a 7.57 (out of a possible 10) and backed it up with a 6.27 for a 13.84 two-wave total, which was the highest of the men's.

Other stand-outs included local Jimmi Hill (AUS) and Cooper Davies (AUS), who each locked in a single score of 7.83, being the highest score of the day.

2024 form surfer Sierra Kerr (AUS) took an impressive heat win in the Round of 32 to book a spot in the Quarterfinals, while Gabi Spake (AUS) posted the highest two-wave total of the day with a 14.00 (out of a possible 20) for three solid frontside turns on a long wall.

The 2024 Camplify Port Stephens Pro will run from February 22 - 23