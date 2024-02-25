Sierra Kerr and Jarvis Earle Win 2024 Burton Automotive Pro Junior

Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Jarvis Earle (AUS) have continued their incredible runs of form in 2024, claiming victory at the Burton Automotive Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) event. The pair overcame a massive field of over 90 of Australia's best 20-and-under surfers in fun, 2-foot surf at Birubi Beach in Port Stephens.
Sierra Kerr - WSL / Darren Anderson
Sierra Kerr (AUS) has continued her scintillating form in 2024, claiming a fourth event win from five events in less than six weeks. Kerr's run started when she clinched the 2024 WSL World Junior Championship and also saw her claim back-to-back QS wins, including one here at Birubi on Friday afternoon for the Camplify Port Stephens Pro.
It was a dominating performance from Kerr over the weekend, who in the Final posted a 15.33 (out of a possible 20) two-wave total with a trademark combination of power and fins-free surfing. Kerr took the win over Jahly Stokes (AUS), Milla Brown (AUS) and Isla Huppatz (AUS), who finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
"I'm pretty frothing," Kerr said. "The conditions have changed so much over the days of the QS and the pro junior events, so it was cool to adapt. I'm feeling pretty confident at the moment, coming off some good results, so I just want to keep it going."
Sierra Kerr - WSL / Darren Anderson
After winning the BYD URBNSURF Pro alongside Kerr, Jarvis Earle (AUS) has had mixed results at the last two QS events, but on the weekend, he found himself back on top of the podium alongside his fellow WSL World Junior Champion.
Like Kerr, Earle dominated the field, winning the Final with a near-excellent two-wave total of 15.97. Earle took the win ahead of Winter Vincent (AUS), Fletcher Kelleher (AUS) and Kobi Clements (AUS), who finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
"I tried to play that heat patiently, but after the other boys got a strong start, I had to come home strong, and I was stoked to get the win in the end," Earle said. "I knew today wouldn't be as challenging as yesterday's conditions, so I made sure I could get through that, and today would be easier to just surf. I've been training a lot, so it's good to see the results of that, and I'm hoping to continue this form on the QS as well, definitely at Sufest Newcastle next month."
Jarvis Earle - WSL / Darren Anderson
The 2024 Burton Automotive Pro Junior ran at Birubi Beach from February 24 to 25 as part of Newcastle Surfest.
