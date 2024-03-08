Macy Callaghan and Jarvis Earle Win the Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000

COPACABANA BEACH, Central Coast, NSW / Australia (Friday, March 8, 2024) - Today, Macy Callaghan (AUS) and Jarvis Earle (AUS) won the 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000. An ideal bank delivered clean two-to-three foot surf at Copacabana Beach, offering both rights and lefts for the hugely talented international field to compete for the win.

Central Coast's own Macy Callaghan (AUS) backed up her 2022 victory to claim her second Central Coast Pro title. Playing to her strengths, the 23-year-old former WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfer utilised the lefts to deliver big numbers from single massive backhand turns in the Final. A 6.25 (out of a possible 10) gave way to a 7.50 to leave Willow Hardy (AUS) needing a combination of scores. After a slow start, Hardy was able to find two rides in the 4-point range late in the heat, but by that point, Callaghan had run away with the win.

"I'm super happy," Callaghan said. "I feel like I haven't won anything in a while. It means a lot to win here too. I wasn't super happy with my year last year and that's something I wanted to take into this year, was to surf more heats. At the end of the day everyone's here to win, so I'm super stoked it worked out for me today and I'm feeling really good."

Hardy's first QS Final saw the 17-year-old Western Australian rise six places in the Australia / Oceania QS rankings to No. 7, edging her close to the Challenger Series qualification cut line.

Macy Callaghan - WSL / Bella Murphy

It was the second QS 3000 victory in a row for 19-year-old Jarvis Earle (AUS), who also won last month's BYD Pro URBNSURF Presented by Rip Curl and Pirate Life. The 2022 World Junior Champion carried strong form throughout the event, but peaked in the Final, earning both the highest single wave score of the event, 8.90, and the highest heat total, 15.90 (out of a possible 20). A lofty forehand nosepick air reverse was backed up by five solid turns on a left that just kept giving to earn the 8.90, easily the best wave of Finals Day. Similar to the women's Final, veteran competitor Jordan Lawler (AUS) struggled to break out of the 5-point range and was in combination for much of the match-up.

"I'm so stoked," Earle said. "I kind of saved my best till last and got two real good ones in the Final, so it was a real good win for me. I was having so much fun. It was really nice and rippable with a crumbly lip out there, so I was enjoying it. Jordy's a bit older, so he has a lot more experience. I was worried going into that heat because he surfs so good. Unfortunately he couldn't find as many waves but it was still sick to come up against him."

Earle's win sees him jump two places into No. 3 on the Australia / Oceania QS rankings, giving him a good chance of regaining Challenger Series qualification after the Burton Automotive Pro QS 5000 wraps next weekend. For Lawler, the result sees him move above the Challenger Series qualification cut line in No. 6. Meanwhile, Dakota Walters (AUS) was able to maintain the rankings lead over Alister Reginato (AUS) in the No. 2 position, despite not competing in the event.

Jarvis Earle - WSL / Bella Murphy

A Quarterfinal victory this morning was enough to see former CT veteran Paige Hareb (NZL) trade places with her good friend and travel buddy, Philippa Anderson (AUS), and take the lead in the women's Australia / Oceania rankings ahead of Anderson's hometown event, the Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000. For Hareb, finishing the QS strong in the lead up to the Challenger Series is key.

Semifinal finishes for Kian Martin (SWE) and Minami Nonaka (JPN) saw notable rankings shifts for the pair. For Martin, a big jump into the rankings lead ahead of the final qualifying event will be a boost in his campaign to return to the Challenger Series. An increase in the gap between Nonaka in No. 3 and Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) in No. 4 on the women's rankings adds strength to her place above the Challenger Series qualification cut line in what will no doubt be a tight struggle in Newcastle, especially with Sara Wakita (JPN) and Anon Matsuoka (JPN) holding strong in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively.

The 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000 ran from March 4 - 8.