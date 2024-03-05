Who's In: Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) and Pro Junior contingent are back for the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro starting March 6 - 10 at Shepard Park, Cocoa Beach, Florida. Now in its 11th year of running WSL competitions, this mainstay event offers 1,000 points toward the 2023/2024 QS season and 2024 Challenger Series qualification, as well as toward World Junior Championships qualification. With only two events remaining, these points could be the difference for competitors on the cusp of those qualification lines.

Kenworthy and Dunphy Look for Leg Up in Challenger Series Qualification Race

Former event victor and perennial qualification threat, Michael Dunphy, returns looking to find his winning form after a victory at the O'Neill Cold Water Classic earlier this season. Dunphy currently sits at No. 3 on the rankings and looks to add valuable points to his Challenger Series qualification run ahead of the final event with more success in home waters.

"I think any event in Florida is huge, the surf community is so huge all throughout Florida and it's good to have an event with Ron Jon and Quiksilver behind it," said Dunphy. "Our surf community loves it, everybody is frothing over here to surf and be around pro surfing. I feel like anytime you can get a win, whether the waves are good or bad, at home or away, it's special in its own sense. This win was special just because I had been struggling through the winter and had a heartbreaker the year prior so that kickstarted me to get it back in gear."

Dunphy joins the likes of fellow former event victor, and proven QS competitor, Evan Geiselman, rising threats Ryan Huckabee, Owen Moss, Will Deane, former Pro Junior winner Tommy Coleman and more looking to bring the event title back to the East Coast. But, they must deal with the likes of former Championship Tour (CT) competitor, and event winner, Lucca Mesinas, previous event winners Kei Kobayashi, Josh Burke, and a plethora of QS talents in attendance including current No. 1 Alan Cleland.

Reigning QS and Pro Junior victor Bella Kenworthy earned her maiden WSL victories in one fell swoop last year and returns just within the cusp of Challenger Series qualification. Kenworthy, 17, made her presence known in 2023 with big showings on the Challenger Series and looks to return in 2024 knowing what's in store, but has her eyes on back-to-back wins at Cocoa Beach first.

"That was such a special day [last year] and I didn't go into that day expecting that but I was super excited to get my first QS and Pro Junior win," said Kenworthy. "Cocoa Beach is a hard place to compete but it's such a fun wave so it was special to have my first win be there. It just gave me a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the events for the year. I feel like winning just boosts your confidence at least a little bit and with more competitions I do the more experience I get so Cocoa Beach just gave me that experience."

Kenworthy will contest in both the Ron Jon Roxy Pro and Pro Junior once more alongside the likes of reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor and current QS No. 1 Talia Swindal, Florida's own proven threats Zoe Benedetto, Lanea Mons, Kylie Pulcini, and Sofia Gamboa. Plus, QS threat Leilani McGonagle, emerging talent Noah Klapp, and more join the QS ranks looking a win of their own.

Deerfield, Florida's own Sofia Gamboa stood on the sands of Cocoa Beach as a young grom watching the likes of Caroline Marks and now prepares to take on the QS and Pro Junior contingent at the very event. Meet Gamboa and what she has in store for women's surfing, and check out more March 6 - 10.

Gamboa, Deane, and More Look to Hold Down Their Home Coast Alongside East Coast Contenders

One of the youngest competitors, Sofia Gamboa, returns to Cocoa Beach looking for a big result after first coming to this event at just eight years of age. Gamboa, 14, watched the likes of now reigning World Champion Caroline Marks get her career started and now draws from that inspiration to build success all her own while pushing the bar in the process.

"I was around seven or eight and my dad said we should just go up, and I remember watching Zoe [Benedetto] and Caroline Marks hit the water," said Deane. "I was just a little grom asking if I could be an alternate, no stickers on my board, but I just love the whole idea [of competing]. For Roxy to be my sponsor now, and sponsor this event, and to have a seed in the QS feels really good. It's not normal to have your entire come to the beach but it's really special to have that support."

North Carolina's Will Deane started competing in QS events in his backyard of the Outer Banks nearly five years ago and continues to find his rhythm in the WSL jersey. With his recent amateur success, Deane looks to carry that momentum over as the 16-year-old has proven he's a threat at this event after a Quarterfinal finish in 2023.

"It's sick having events on the East Coast with waves that I surf all the time and definitely want to capitalize on them," said Deane. "I'm trying not to put too much pressure on the results and just keep learning, and making heats when I can. I wanted to make some heats in Pismo and that didn't happen, so the goal for these last two events is to make a Final. You can get a big result and jump up the rankings just like that so you never know what can happen."

The Flagler Beach, Florida competitor Ryan Huckabee looks for a big result near home to carry his best career season forward heading into the final event of the season.

Deane and Gamboa will face off with familiar faces including current Pro Junior No. 1's Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Kai Kushner, Ryan Huckabee, defending North America Regional Pro Junior victor Reed Platenius, Benedetto, Mons, Pulcini, Luke Wyler and more.

The Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro event window opens March 6 through 10 at Shepard Park, Cocoa Beach, Florida.

