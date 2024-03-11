NewsAustralia/Oceania

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented By Bonsoy Event Guide

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Darren Anderson
Young Guns Steal the Show on Opening Day of Burton Automotive Pro QS 5000

Superstar Junior Hughie Vaughan Lands Top Numbers While Confidence Builds for Jackson Dorian

- WSL / Tom Bennett
Competitors Arrive in Newcastle Ahead of the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000

Newcastle's Merewether Beach to determine Challenger Series regional qualifiers in Co-Sanctioned Event that attracts the best surfers from

- WSL / Bella Murphy
Macy Callaghan and Jarvis Earle Win the Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000

Willow Hardy and Jordan Lawler Place Runners-Up

- WSL / Bella Murphy
Finals Day Determined on Big Day of Action at the Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000

Jordan Lawler and Macy Callaghan deliver excellence and Kana Nakashio opens strong as Quarterfinalists decided in men's and women's

- WSL / Bella Murphy
Copacabana Beach Lights Up For Day 3 of The Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000

Lennix Smith and Gia Lorentson top scores on Day 3 as competition shifts location for the completion of men's Round of 64 and women's Round

News

- WSL
Yellow Jersey John Eliminated, Ewing Stays On Point, Colapinto Brothers Roll Into Finals Day - Catch Up

The MEO Rip Curl Pro presented by Corona returned to the famed Supertubos and a jaw-dropping day of action followed to provide Portugal's

4:21
- WSL
HIGHLIGHTS Day 3 // MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2024

Massive airs, rifling barrels, and Finals Day spots on the line. This is why we come to Supertubos. Day 3 was a massive marathon day as we

2:09
- WSL
The Rankings Are Rattled As Medina Is Back! Plus European Favorites Win Crucial Heats - Post Show

Supertubos provided the goods for a blistering day of competition to dwindle the men's field to just eight. A resurgence from the Brazilian

20:01
- WSL
Round of 16: Leonardo Fioravanti Buzzer-Beater Barrel Eliminates Igarashi

Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi have pushed each other since pre-teens and continue to bring out the best in one another with

2:33
- WSL
Round of 16: Griffin Colapinto Keeps It Rolling Locks A Finals Day w/ Kid Brother Crosby

Griffin Colapinto is locked into Finals Day here in Portugal after going excellent over Imaikalani deVault. Griffin's little brother,

2:59

