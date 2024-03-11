WSL
Monday, March 11, 2024
Updated: Monday, March 11, 2024
Superstar Junior Hughie Vaughan Lands Top Numbers While Confidence Builds for Jackson Dorian
Newcastle's Merewether Beach to determine Challenger Series regional qualifiers in Co-Sanctioned Event that attracts the best surfers from
Willow Hardy and Jordan Lawler Place Runners-Up
Jordan Lawler and Macy Callaghan deliver excellence and Kana Nakashio opens strong as Quarterfinalists decided in men's and women's
Lennix Smith and Gia Lorentson top scores on Day 3 as competition shifts location for the completion of men's Round of 64 and women's Round
The MEO Rip Curl Pro presented by Corona returned to the famed Supertubos and a jaw-dropping day of action followed to provide Portugal's
Massive airs, rifling barrels, and Finals Day spots on the line. This is why we come to Supertubos. Day 3 was a massive marathon day as we
Supertubos provided the goods for a blistering day of competition to dwindle the men's field to just eight. A resurgence from the Brazilian
Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi have pushed each other since pre-teens and continue to bring out the best in one another with
Griffin Colapinto is locked into Finals Day here in Portugal after going excellent over Imaikalani deVault. Griffin's little brother,
Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented By Bonsoy Event Guide
WSL
Australia/Oceania
Superstar Junior Hughie Vaughan Lands Top Numbers While Confidence Builds for Jackson Dorian
Newcastle's Merewether Beach to determine Challenger Series regional qualifiers in Co-Sanctioned Event that attracts the best surfers from
Willow Hardy and Jordan Lawler Place Runners-Up
Jordan Lawler and Macy Callaghan deliver excellence and Kana Nakashio opens strong as Quarterfinalists decided in men's and women's
Lennix Smith and Gia Lorentson top scores on Day 3 as competition shifts location for the completion of men's Round of 64 and women's Round
News
The MEO Rip Curl Pro presented by Corona returned to the famed Supertubos and a jaw-dropping day of action followed to provide Portugal's
Massive airs, rifling barrels, and Finals Day spots on the line. This is why we come to Supertubos. Day 3 was a massive marathon day as we
Supertubos provided the goods for a blistering day of competition to dwindle the men's field to just eight. A resurgence from the Brazilian
Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi have pushed each other since pre-teens and continue to bring out the best in one another with
Griffin Colapinto is locked into Finals Day here in Portugal after going excellent over Imaikalani deVault. Griffin's little brother,