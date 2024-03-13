Jack's Surfboards Pro Returns to Kick Off 2024/2025 North America Season

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) is set to return to Huntington Beach for the Jack's Surfboards Pro, a men's and women's QS 3,000, beginning April 4 - 7. The region's top contenders prepare for the 2023/2024 season's conclusion at the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro presented by Diamonds International beginning March 18 - 24 before shifting gears toward a fresh season. This event proves pivotal for men and women looking to get their 2024/2025 runs in the right direction to start the year with 805 joining as the event's official beer sponsor.

"We're excited to see our 2023/2024 North America season end next week in Barbados and really happy to see Jack's Surfboards provide a big event to start the new season right away," said North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "Jamal and the team at Jack's Surfboards along with Scott Waring as contest director are so dedicated to providing this major opportunity for our competitors near home. The contest has continued to grow since it started and now stands as a staple event in Huntington Beach."

Sawyer Lindblad's (USA) win in 2023 set the tone for her 2023 year heading into the Challenger Series and ultimately qualifying for the Championship Tour. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Jack's Surfboards Keeps Valuable Qualifying Series Points in Huntington Beach

Jack's Surfboards brought this event to life in 2017 as a men's QS 1,000 with co-owner Jamal Abdelmuti at the helm and raised the standard each season. Now a men's and women's QS 3,000 for the second-consecutive year, this event has grown its presence both on the sand and on the rankings.

"We are excited to bring the Jacks Pro Surf Contest back for another year, celebrating the incredible talent of surfers in our community," said Abdelmuti. "This event not only showcases the skill and passion of the athletes but also provides an opportunity for our community to come together and appreciate the beauty of the ocean."

Since his time away from the CT, Brett Simpson has put on a few different hats from coach to commentating to entering an event near home, such as the Jack's Surfboards Pro, and reminding us why he's a 2x US open of Surfing victor. Hear more from Simpson on the event, why it's becoming a staple in California, and his role as commentator and watch the event LIVE beginning April 4 - 7.

Brett Simpson Talks All Things Jack's Surfboards Pro and What It Means for North America Surfing

This event serves as starting point for North America's QS contingent fresh off the heels of finishing their 2023/2024 season and an opportunity for 2024 Challenger Series qualifiers to get important points and rhythm ahead of taking on some of the world's elite. Two-time US Open of Surfing victor Brett Simpson has seen this event grow in his backyard of Huntington Beach, earning a Semifinal appearance in 2022 while coaching some of the next generation and commentating heats. Now, Simpson is joined by fellow former Championship Tour (CT) standout Courtney Conlogue in the booth.

"I love what Scott Waring's done, I love that Jack's Surfboards supports it and also that they brought in all the companies and it just has that grassroots, kind of core feel," said Simpson. "I think that's what has made it special and it's what we need right now. It's Surf City, it's an iconic spot and a lot of surfers who compete here have to come through here. Doing these events with Wellsy [Chad Wells] we try to have fun but also keep it kind of serious just with what's at stake and Courtney [Conlogue] has that similar mindset so it's a wealth of knowledge at this one."

This year, the event will also be joined by 805 as the official beer sponsor alongside all of the industry mainstay brands to support the 2024 Jack's Surfboards Pro.

Watch LIVE

The Jack's Surfboards Pro is the fist stop on the 2024/2025 North America Qualifying Series. The competition window opens April 4 through 7, 2024. Once called on, the competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL app, and the WSL's YouTube channel.