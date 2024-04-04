North America's Race is Officially Underway, Opening Day Unravels at Jack's Surfboards Pro

Opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) Jack's Surfboards Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, has been called ON for an 8:00 a.m. PDT start. Two-to-three foot waves pulse into Huntington Beach Pier's iconic lineup with men's Round of 104, women's Round of 40, and men's Round of 96 all on schedule featuring 20-minute heats to see who enters the top-seeded rounds for both men and women.

The Newport Beach, California competitor Parker Cohn lays down a near-excellent 7.83 to match the best single-wave score of opening day and moves straight into the Round of 64.

Cohn Cracks Near-Excellence for Round of 64 Appearance

Making his debut in near-excellent form, Newport Beach's own Parker Cohn laid down a day's best 7.83 (out of possible 10), matching Max Beach, to earn a debut heat win. Cohn continues to show he's an early event threat at each stop and now looks to keep that momentum going into the top-seeded Round of 64.

"I rode a Move or Die 'Brokeneck Fish' and it's really flat so it gets going when other boards wouldn't," said Cohn. "It feels really good in the small stuff. Would love to get a shout out to my mom, dad, Xcel, and hopefully I can keep it going."

David Okeefe continues to impress in the jersey near home, lighting up his debut with a 13.50 heat total to overcome excellence from Davi Toledo as both move into the Round of 64.

OKeefe Turns On to Start 2024/2025

Another one of Southern California's growing threats, David Okeefe brought out the best of conditions with a 13.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Okeefe's impressive forehand and backhand attack elevated his performance to the top of opening day with his ambitions set higher near home.

"I was super stoked to get that wave right off the bat and that definitely settled my nerves and the start of a heat actually went my way for once," said Okeefe. "Once I got that wave it I just wanted to wait for another good one and just better my situation. I'm super stoked to have an event at home and hopefully keep the ball rolling."

A tight heat went to Huntington Beach's own Sage Guinaldo as he helped eliminate local icon Brett Simpson to move into the Round of 64 despite a problematic back injury.

Guinaldo Powers Through, Helps Eliminate Huntington Beach Icon

Sage Guinaldo took to his home waters in solid form with a Round of 96 heat win to help eliminate Huntington Beach icon Brett Simpson (USA). The Huntington Beach local, Guinaldo, is fighting a back injury but still found the waves able to let him deliver a performance for family and friends in attendance. The emerging North America threat now prepares to take on top-seeded competitors in the Round of 32 alongside his brother, Luke, who also advanced in Heat 11, with Huntington Beach behind him.

"It was tricky out there but I've just been surfing out here every single day and understanding the sandbars which really helped me out there," said Guinaldo. "Brett and I had a Round of 16 heat here last year and he got the best of me, and watching the Round of 104 I knew the winner of that heat would be in my heat and Brett's the best out here. I've been dealing with a back injury so just the words of affirmation have really been helping me with surfing and believing in myself."

Also earning Round of 96 heat wins, Jhony Corzo, Max Beach, David Okeefe, Kai Gale Grani, Alex Lima, Will Deane, Tomas King, Greyson Grant, William Hedleston,

Storrer Sisters Take Over Women's Opening Proceedings

Making their move down the coast from Santa Cruz, California, Olivia and Maddie Storrer now reside in Surf City USA of Huntington Beach and kickstarted their season with early success at the Jack's Surfboards Pro. Tough conditions kept scoring potential with Olivia finding the better single-wave score of the duo and Maddie earning one of the best heat totals of the Round of 40 - with the highest going to Maddie Stanton in Heat 4.

"It was little tricky and just tried to find one that had a little wall to it that had opportunity for a few turns so it was tricky but fun," said Olivia Storrer. "We just moved to Huntington a few months ago and I've surfed a few events out here but this is my first Jack's Surfboards Pro. Thank you to all my friends and family watching and my sponsors for supporting me, I'm super stoked to get through that first one."

Maddie Storrer (USA) all smiles after starting her new season with heat win. - WSL

Now, both Maddie and Olivia head into the Round of 32 to face top-seeded competitors and make their claim toward a surge to start the 2024/2025 season.

"That was definitely slow, I had to adjust toward the end and just fighting all the way so I'm happy to make it," said Maddie Storrer. "I've been loving my board, it goes great in all conditions so it helped in that last heat. In the end I got a little desperate and just had to take whatever came my way so I got a little lucky and wish I had stayed a little busier but glad it all worked out."

Joining Stanton and the Storrer sisters, Izzi Gomez earned a clutch debut heat win and moves into the Round of 32.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. PDT to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. PDT start.

Watch LIVE

The Jack's Surfboards Pro is the fist stop on the 2024/2025 North America Qualifying Series. The competition window opens April 4 through 7, 2024. Once called on, the competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL app, and the WSL's YouTube channel.