Solid Surf Challenges Competitors on Day 3 of The Krui Pro QS 5000

The 2024 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event continued today at the Ujung Bocur with glassy four-to-five foot lines running down the reef in the morning. Day 4 saw the completion of the men's Round of 96 as well as the first 12 heats of the women's Round of 64.

Krui Empty Perfection - WSL / Tim Hain

Minami Nonaka (JPN) posted the highest single wave score in Heat 3. Although she is small in stature, she showed skill and strength by somehow maintaining her balance after attacking the end section and emerging from the explosion still on her feet. The judges rewarded her with a 7.67 (out of a possible 10).

"I was really nervous out there as I didn't catch a wave for the first 10 minutes," Nonaka said. "But after I got that 7-point wave, I was able to relax and get into a rhythm and catch another wave. I was hoping to catch more waves, but I'm pretty happy with the result."

Holly Williams - WSL / Tim Hain

Newcastle's Philippa Anderson (AUS) also found it hard to get into a rhythm in the testing conditions, finding herself out of position and falling on her first wave before finding a couple of mid-range scores to win her heat.

"I found myself too far outside and then remembered I'd been burned before by others scoring on some good inside waves, so I moved in more and eventually got a couple," Anderson said. "It was really hot out there, but the waves are really fun."

Paige Hareb - WSL / Tim Hain

The men's remaining Round of 96 heats started off the day's competition. Posting the highest combined heat score of the morning was the Sunshine Coast's Ben Lorentson (AUS) with a 7.50 and a 7.33 for a total of 14.83 (out of a possible 20) to earn the win in Heat 9.

"I was so happy (to win), it was a slow heat, but I ended up finding two pretty good-paced waves," Lorentson said. "Out on the point, it was kind of hard to find one that runs along the reef. A lot of the waves stretch out, so I was stoked to find a couple. I'm frothing to be here, my sister is caddying for me, it's sick."

David Perry - WSL / Tim Hain

Equaling Lorentson's single wave high score was Nathan Cook (AUS), whose powerful forehand surfing was rewarded with first a 7.50 and then a 6.00 for a 13.50 combined heat total, winning the heat and advancing to the Round of 64 with a dominant heat win.

Former Krui Pro runner-up Billy Stairmand (NZL) was close behind with scores of 7.23 and 7.11 for a combined heat score of 14.40.

"There were pumping waves out there," Stairmand said. "I was a little sketchy at the start. I was on the back foot and chose some really bad waves. But I've competed out here a lot before, so I knew those little ones were growers, and with priority, I managed to get that 7, then got into priority rhythm again. I'm from Raglan and just did a comp there, and everyone knows I love a lefthander."

Billy Stairmand - WSL / Tim Hain

Indonesia's Mega Artana (INA), whose best result was an equal third in the inaugural Krui Pro in 2017, had no trouble posting a heat win on his forehand with a combined score of 13.50. He will be looking to better his best result and took a step in that direction with his heat win today.

Other competitors advancing into the Round of 64 with great performances today included Ash Jenner (AUS), Josh Kerr (AUS), Raiki Masuda (JPN) and Alex McGuffin (AUS).

The 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Ujung Bocur, South Sumatra, from May 28 to June 4.