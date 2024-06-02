Huge Performances Decide Quarterfinalists at Krui Pro QS 5000

The 2024 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event has seen an incredible day of competition today with some massive performances going down in pumping four-to-six foot surf at Ujung Bocur. The men's and women's Quarterfinalists were decided ahead of a possible Finals Day tomorrow at the first QS event for the APAC region's season.

Amuro Tsuzuki - WSL / Tim Hain

Aussie young gun Jarvis Earle (AUS) put on one of the best performances seen at the Krui Pro, posting a 9.77 (out of a possible 10) in his Round of 32 heat, then backing it up with a couple of massive single rides for a near-perfect heat total of 19.23 (out of a possible 20). Earle's frontside surfing was razor sharp, flying down the lines and combining swooping powerful carves with critical in the lip snaps, finishing his rides with explosiveness to dominate the day. The former World Junior Champion will now face fellow Aussie Dylan Moffat (AUS) in the Quarterfinals.

"The last time I had waves this good in a heat was probably at this event last year," Earle said. "The waves are so good and just keep getting better. I was pretty stoked. I paddled out, picked off that set wave, made a few turns, and had a big finish. I kind of surprised myself when I landed that last turn. I was then able to back it up pretty quickly, it was a really fun heat for me. My last one was really rippable, so I just tried to push my turns pretty hard and did some good turns. I'm stoked about it."

Jarvis Earle - WSL / Tim Hain

Hailing from North West Western Australia and cutting her teeth on waves like Red Bluff, Coral Durant (AUS) is no stranger to powerful, long, left-hand reef breaks, and it showed today at Krui, with the young goofy-footer posting a near-perfect 9.87 single ride score. The stylish young goofy-footer attacked the lip and showed poise on her rail as she dominated her Round of 16 heat to book a spot in the Quarterfinals.

"I actually didn't think that wave would line up like that," Durant said. "I had priority and thought it could be a good one, and lucky it was. It walled up and I got a few turns in. That was a tough heat against the Japanese girls. They are amazing. I've had a few heats with them and haven't been able to get the win, so it was nice to get one up on them and get through to the quarterfinals. I'm pretty used to long lefts, so it was good to get them in a comp."

Coral Durant - WSL / Tim Hain

Not to be outdone by all the goofy footers, Winter Vincent (AUS) showed how to post excellent scores on your backhand, smashing the lip down the line with speed and precision to earn a 17.87 two-wave total, the second highest of the event so far. Vincent will be hoping to continue his form when he takes on an in-form Marlon Harrison when competition resumes.

"That's probably the best heat I've ever had," Vincent said. "I've never been close to a pair of 9's in a heat before, well maybe not since the Under 12's. Last year here was pretty special to me, as I was just coming back from a few injuries and just getting the ball rolling, and now I feel like I've hit my straps, and just hoping to show my surfing. We don't even get waves like this at home. I feel like I really connected with this wave."

Winter Vincent - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Ujung Bocur, South Sumatra, from May 28 to June 4.