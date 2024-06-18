Potential Start Tomorrow For WSL J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona

JEFFREYS BAY, Eastern Cape, South Africa (Tuesday, June 18, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona Specialty saw another lay day today, as conditions are set to improve in the week. The next call will be on Wednesday, June 19 at 07:45 AM for a possible 08:15 AM start.

Travis Logie Withdraws Due To Injury, Replaced By Tide-Lee Ireland

The day started with some disappointing news, as former pro surfer Travis Logie (RSA) had to withdraw from the event due to injury. "Unfortunately we won't see Travis Logie in the competition anymore," WSL Africa Regional Tour Manager Luqmaan Bruce announced. "He is nursing a back injury and after a free surf this morning, decided it's best to withdraw. He will be replaced by Tide-Lee Ireland (RSA), the runner-up from the J-Bay Classic Trials presented by Corona."

Ireland, a perennial Qualifying Series threat hailing from Durban, said he was very grateful for the opportunity. "Nothing comes close to surfing J-Bay with just two or three people out and I'm so excited to get a chance to surf alongside these legends," Ireland said.

Corona Presents The Litterboom Project Film Premiere

With 90% of all ocean plastic pollution coming from rivers, a new digital film from Corona Studios, Litterboom: A Vision of a Clean Future, shows how the innovative Litterboom Project is helping stem the tide of plastic from reaching the oceans around South Africa by addressing the problem upstream. Spectators were treated to the film premiere on the weekend at the WSL J-Bay Classic presented by Corona.

Directed by Antoine Janssens and Logan Lambert, in association with Corona Studios, The Litterboom Project and Oceanic Global, the film follows Josh Redman, an environmentalist, surfer, and operations manager for The Litterboom Project, and Fabian LeBron, a pioneering member of the river team, as they apply creative technological solutions and practical community efforts to protect the ocean's fragile ecosystem around Cape Town.

The next call for the J-Bay Classic presented by Corona will be on Wednesday, 19 June at 07:45 AM GMT+2 for a potential 08:15 AM start. While there won't be a live broadcast, fans will be able to follow updates on the WSL J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona on the @wsl and @jbayclassic social media channels and catch up on all the best highlights from the day on WorldSurfLeague.com.

The J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona holds a competition window from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23.

The J-Bay Classic presented by Corona is proudly supported by Corona, Kouga Municipality, Eastern Cape Provincial Government, House of Mandela, The Freedom Project, Red Bull, Surfing South Africa, Sealand, and Grit.