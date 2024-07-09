Skullcandy Pro Junior Presented by O'Neill Pro Junior Event Makes Triumphant Return in 2024

Over the weekend, one of the country's biggest annual junior surfing events, the Skullcandy Pro Junior presented by O'Neill, returned the beautiful surf town of Lennox Head for the 2024 edition. The World Surf League (WSL) Pro Junior division is the headline of the event, and three massive days of competition have seen the stage set for Finals Day to be held tomorrow.

Dominating each round of competition on the men's side has been recent ISA World Junior Champion and 2023 Under-18 Boys Skullcandy Oz Grom winner Dane Henry (AUS) along with Sunshine Coaster Ben Lorentson (AUS). Both competitors have booked spots in the Final, with Henry winning his Semifinal matchup with a two-wave total of 19.37 (out of a possible 20), which is the highest of the event so far. Lorentson managed an excellent heat total of 16.67 on his way to winning in the Quarterfinals. Henry's score came from a combination of a tube ride followed by committed turns on one wave as well as a massive full-rotation air reverse on another.

"I'm so glad to get that heat out of the way," said Henry. "The surf was absolutely cooking, and I knew Zyah had the ability to post some big scores, so I thought I'd have to put on a good performance. I hope I can keep the ball rolling into tomorrow's final."

Ben Zanatta Creagh (AUS), Zyah Hession (AUS), Fletcher Kelleher (AUS), and Koda Killorn (AUS) have all shown flashes of brilliance over the last couple of days of competition, but when competition resumes tomorrow, Lorentson and Henry will contest the final.

Tayla Green (AUS) was the woman to beat over the weekend at Lennox Head, posting the highest score in each round, including an impressive 15.50 in the Round of 16. The only female to post a higher score than her today was her younger sister, Stella, as the two will go toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow in tomorrow's Final after both winning their respective Semifinal heats.

Other women's standouts over the weekend included Sydney Chevalier (AUS), Isla Huppatz (AUS) and Jordy Halford (AUS).

The 2024 Skullcandy Pro Junior, presented by O'Neill, will be held at Lennox Head from July 5 to 9, 2024.