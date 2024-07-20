Meet Team USA

With a Gold Medal and 11 World Championships between them, this year's American team is an absolute murderer's row of talent from every corner of the United States of America-from Florida to Southern California to the Hawaiian Islands-with one of the most respected surfers of all time in the coach's seat. Allow us to introduce: Team USA.

While there may be more technical, strategy driven Olympic surf coaches, it's fair to say few are as experienced and knowledgable of the lineup at Teahupo'o as Team USA's Head Coach, Shane Dorian, a World Tour veteran and Momentum Generation icon turned steely nerved big wave pioneer.

After 11 years on the ‘CT, Dorian turned his attention towards pushing the limits of big wave paddle surfing. Dorian has not only wrangled a handful of the most mind-bendingly big, hollow waves ever ridden at places like Puerto Escondido, Jaws, and Teahupo'o. over the last decade and a half he's taken home more than a handful of WSL Big Wave Awards: 3x Best Overall Performances in 2005, 2010, 2015, 2016; Rides of the Year in 2013, 2015, 2016; Waterman of the Year in 2013; as well as a Monster Barrel award in 2005 for a particularly psycho wave at Teahupo'o.

Coach Shane Dorian has put his time in the heavy waters of Teahupo'o and has the insights for any size it can deliver. - WSL / Karen Wilson

After a handful of tragic drownings in heavy surf (Mark Foo, Sion Milosky, Malik Joyeux, and others) Dorian began work developing inflatable vests to help big wave surfers survive hold downs and beating in heavy surf. Since their widespread acceptance in big wave lineups, no surfer has drowned wearing one, a fact for which we can thank Dorian.

Dorian will have five surfers on his roster, Team USA earning an extra slot after winning the 2022 ISA World Games.

The 5th slot on Team USA will be filled by 2023 Rookie of the Year, and last year's Teahupo'o runner-up, Caitlin Simmers.

The young phenom Caitlin Simmers has proven barrel technique that far surpasses her age. - WSL / Ed Sloane

From Oceanside, North County, San Diego, Caity burst onto the scene at 13, alongside a generation of female surfers unlike any before them, comprising Sierra Kerr, Sky Brown, Erin Brooks, and more. With consistent access to wave pools providing repetitive practice on air sections, Caity's generation have quickly begun to close the performance gap between men and women above the lip. They've also demonstrated their generation's comfort in heavy, hollow surf, with standout performances at Pipe and Teahupo'o over the last few years.

Caity is the product of a wonderfully supportive surfing family. Traveling her first years on the ‘QS with her parents Ali and Jesse, and her little brother Timo, Caity qualified for the ‘CT in 2022, but decided to wait another year before joining in 2023 at 17 years old.

If there were any doubt about the young, freckle-faced Californian's ability to perform under international pressure, her performances the first two years on tour have silenced those critic's concerns.

Caity took home her first ‘CT win her third event, at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, then followed it up winning at Saquarema, earning her the Rookie of the Year. Last year, she added three more major events to her trophy case. After a historic performance to win at the Lexus Pipe Pro, Caity went on to ring her first Bell at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, then defending her win at Saquarema going back to back.

Caroline Marks continues the legacy of hard-charging Floridians. - WSL / Ed Sloane

Joining Caity in Tahiti, defending Gold Medalist and 5x World Champion, Carissa Moore, and 2023 Teahupo'o winner and World Champion Caroline Marks. It's hard to overstate how deep these three women's talent runs, and with Dorian in their corner they'll be hard to beat.

When Teahupo'o calls, few rise to the level of John John Florence's mastery when it comes to backhand barrel riding. - WSL / Matt Dunbar

After struggling with an nagging injury at the 2020 Olympics, Hawaiian-born 2x World Champion John John Florence arrives at Teahupo'o with renewed purpose, invigorated by the birth of his and wife Lauryn's new baby boy, and excited to compete for his country at one of his favorite waves in the world.

Griffin Colapinto has evolved from a Southern California supergrom to a zen warrior and World Title Contender. - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Rounding out the team is San Clemente's Griffin Colapinto. While Griff's struggled to get a good result at Teahupo'o, he's no slouch in waves of consequence, having won the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing the same year he qualified, in 2017.

With expectations to bring home the Gold again, team USA has as deep a talent pool as any country competing, the most collective World Titles amongst them, and one of the most respected surfers in the world as head coach-as winning a combination as you could ask for.

Learn more about Teahupo'o here.

Head to the International Surfing Association (ISA) for more information on surfing in the Olympics.