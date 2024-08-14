Caraïbos Lacanau Pro Gets Underway

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro, stop No.2 on the European QS, kicked off proceedings with the men's Opening Round today in clean, fun two-to-three foot waves. Organisers are expecting small, fun waves all week, with the men's action continuing tomorrow while the women's competition will be off for another day.

The men's Opening Round saw a few long-time competitors in the mix. Charly Martin (FRA) posted the best heat total today with 13.17 (out of a possible 20) to advance to the next round, with João Mendonça (POR) finishing in second place to also advance. Joining Martin are fellow Frenchmen Maxime Huscenot, Marc Lacomare, Antoine Duhau, Samuel Redon and Teiva Raffin - Hauata.

Continuing his form after taking out the BYD Pro QS 1,000 at the Boardmasters Open, Lukas Skinner (GBR) made his debut in Lacanau and won his opening heat to move onto the next round.

The next call will be on Wednesday, August 14 at 08:00 a.m. for a possible start at 08:30 a.m to run the Men's Round of 96 and eight heats of the Men's Round if 64. There will be no women's competition tomorrow.