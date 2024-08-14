Pumping Conditions on Day 2 at Caraïbos Lacanau Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro completed the men's Round of 96 and eight heats of the men's Round of 64 today in pumping three-to-four foot waves. The swell picked up and provided plenty of scoring opportunities, with competitors going into the excellent range.

Maxime Huscenot (FRA) is in impressive form and posted excellent scores to win both his heats today. Huscenot earned a 9.00 (out of a possible 10) in the first heat of the day with fast and powerful backhand turns, and then he scored another excellent 8.00 in his Round of 64 heat to advance. Finishing in second behind Huscenot is defending event winner Kai Odriozola (EUK).

Enzo Cavallini (FRA) took some notes from Huscenot and applied it in his Round of 64 heat to earn his own 8.00, winning the heat with Kepa Housset-Ezponda (FRA) advancing in second place.

Other standouts included Elya David Sasi (ISR) and Uri Uziel (ISR) who locked in excellent scores of their own to win their heats Round of 96 heats, but then Sasi was eliminated in the Round of 64 by Hans Odriozola (ESP) and Adur Amatriain (EUK).

The next call will be on Thursday, August 15 at 08:00 a.m. for a possible 08:30 a.m. start. The remaining heats of the Men's Round of 64 will start the day, followed by the Women's Round of 56 and Round of 48. The Men's Round of 32 is on standby.