Massive Day of Competition at Caraibos Lacanau Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro enjoyed a full day of surfing, completing two rounds of men's and women's competition in excellent three-to-four foot waves. The judges rewarded critical and committed surfing with very good to excellent scores, adding to the excitement of the heats.

The women's competition finally got underway, and Noah Klapp (GER) came flying out the gates to post an excellent heat total of 15.33 (out of a possible 20) in the first heat of the Opening Round. She quickly figured out what she wants in the lineup, and went on to post two excellent rides in her next heat, an 8.00 (out of a possible 10) and 8.23 for a total of 16.23 to book her spot in the Round of 32.

Lilya Ambert (FRA) found one of the best waves of the day when she scored an 8.67 in her heat for her solid backhand surfing, attacking the lip with full commitment.

The day started with the remaining heats from the men's Round of 64, before finishing with the men's Round of 32. Defending event winner Leo Paul Etienne (FRA) announced his arrival with two stellar heat wins, earning excellent scoring rides in both his heats to advance to the Round of 16.

However, Maxime Huscenot (FRA) still looks like the one to beat as the former Championship Tour surfer scored an excellent 16.06 to advance to the Round of 16 and shows no signs of slowing down.

What started as a good day for the French contingent, quickly changed when Jorgann Couzinet, Charly Martin, Marc Lacomare and Nicolas Paulet suffered shock eliminations in the Round of 32.

Other standout performances include Hans Odriozola (ESP), João Mendonça (POR) and Fantin Habashi (CHE)

The next call will be on Friday, August 16 at 08:30 a.m. for a possible 09:00 a.m. start.