Women's Quarterfinalists Decided at Caraibos Lacanau Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro determined the Women's Quarterfinalists today after completing the Round of 32 and Round of 16 in clean two-to-three foot conditions. The next call will be on Saturday, August 17 at 07:30 a.m. for a possible 08:00 a.m. start.

Returning to Lacanau after winning her first-ever QS at the Boardmasters Open last week, 13-year-old Tya Zebrowski (FRA) left everyone in awe when she posted a 9.87 (out of a possible 10) and a 9.47 for a near-perfect heat total of 19.34 (out of a possible 20). The youngster who hails from Tahiti, surfed fast and loose, letting her fins free on her turns and going to the air multiple times, making it look easy. Zebrowski scored another excellent ride in her Round of 16 clash to move into the Quarterfinals and will be a serious threat for the title at Lacanau.

Tessa Thyssen (FRA) had a slow start to the morning, narrowly squeezing through in her first heat, but she left no doubt in her Round of 16 clash that she's in very good form at the moment, earning an excellent 8.00 to move onto the Quarterfinals.

Veteran Pauline Ado (FRA) got the job done and will face another long-time competitor in Francisca Veselko (POR) in the first Quarterfinal heat when competition resumes.

In a luck of the draw, the Basque country's Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri and Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri will have a battle of the siblings in their Quarterfinal heat, while Zebrowski will face Mafalda Lopes (POR).

