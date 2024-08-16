- WSL / Laurent Masurel
NewsEurope

Day 5 Schedule

Day 5 at the Caraibos Lacanau Pro will start at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

  • Men's Round of 16 Heats 1-4
  • Women's Quarterfinals
  • Men's Quarterfinals

Heats will be 25 min each.

Europe

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Men's Quarters Locked In At Caraibos Lacanau Pro

Recap the Round of 16 highlights!

1:14
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Short Day of Competition, Winners Will Be Crowned Tomorrow

Weather plays havoc at Lacanau.

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Women's Quarterfinalists Decided at Caraibos Lacanau Pro

Tya Zebrowski Posts Near-Perfect Heat Total

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Ado, Veselko Quarterfinal Bound

Pauline Ado and Francisca Veselko are into the Quarters at the Caraibos Lacanau Pro.

0:30
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Tya Zebrowski Drops Near-Perfect Heat Total at Caraibos Lacanau Pro

The 13-year-old is into the Quarters!

0:39

News

- WSL
Gabriel Medina's Road to Victory at the 2016 Corona Fiji Pro

After a seven-year hiatus, Cloudbreak is back on the Championship Tour schedule as the ninth and final stop of the regular season. The 2024

4:23

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download