Challenging Conditions Force Short Day of Competition at Krui Pro QS 6,000

The swell that delivered excellent conditions on the previous days of the 2025 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 has backed down, forcing the competitors to take a more tactical approach to competition today. It was a shorter day of competition, completing the remaining eight heats of the women's Round of 64 and eight heats of the men's Round of 64.

Shino Matsuda - WSL / Tim Hain

Japanese Women Continue Charge Into Round of 32

The morning saw Anon Matsuoka, Minami Nonaka, Sara Wakita, Shino Matsuda & Sai Maniwa all advance through the all-important Round of 64 with impressive wave selection and seriously polished snaps and carves. Matsuda scored two 6-point-rides to secure the heat win and a spot in the Round of 32, and is on track to match her Finals Day appearance at last year's Krui Pro.

"I wanted to get a quick start, but I ended up waiting a long time for my first wave," Matsuda said. "The waves are fun, but it's slow on the high tide. We had great waves for the Final day last year and the forecast looks good for this year too, so I am just trying to keep myself going to match or do better than my third place last year."

A good battle unfolded between Minami Nonaka and Lucy Darragh, as both surfers found the rare gems of the day out there. Nonaka's lethal backhand saw her commit to the lip, going upside down on her vertical hits and taking control of the heat. Making her debut in Krui, Darragh waited patiently until she found the waves she was looking for. The 15-year-old connected the sections with speed and flow on her forehand and went into the excellent range, earning a total of 15.17 (out of a possible 20) for the win.

"It was a really tough heat," Darragh said. "It was super stacked, those girls all surf so well so I'm just glad I found a few set waves and convert. I was just trying to catch up to Minami. I'm really happy to make it through."

Kobi Clements - WSL / Tim Hain

Reef Heazlewood, Kobi Clements Go Excellent in Round of 64

At the start of the men's Round of 64, Winter Vincent set the standard for the afternoon and showed the potential that's out there when he opened up with an 8-point ride, stringing together big backhand snaps. Vincent's excellent start gave him the upper hand in the tricky conditions that saw him advance to the Round of 32.

"I knew there was only going to be one set, so you need to be on the best wave," Vincent said. "Then you just need to get a backup, but it's really tricky out there. I love Krui, I have some really great memories from competing here and we're a good crew that's cheering each other on."

A handful of low-scoring heats ensued in the slow conditions until Reef Heazlewood and Kobi Clements obliterated their respective matchups, both scoring excellent heat totals to advance to the next round.

"It was nice to get this heat out of the way and start with an 8, it was fun," Heazlewood said. "I knew which wave I wanted and I just had to stay patient and wait for it, so I'm glad it paid off."

The men's Round of 64 will continue when competition resumes. The next call will be on Sunday, 15 June at 7:30 GMT+7.

The 2025 Krui Pro QS 6000 is set to run at Ujung Bocur from June 11 - 17, 2025.