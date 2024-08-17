Short Day of Competition, Winners Will Be Crowned Tomorrow

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro battled the elements today as rain and poor visibility forced the competition to go on hold after the men's Round of 16. Competition resumed after midday to complete the women's Quarterfinals, after which the competition was called off for the day.

The day started with the men's Round of 16, which saw the experienced Maxime Huscenot (FRA) take the win ahead of up-and-coming star Lukas Skinner (GBR) who finished in second. With both surfers advancing to the Quarterfinals, there's a chance they could go head-to-head in the Semifinals.

Adur Amatriain (EUK) raised the stakes when he went flying into the excellent range with an 8.83 (out of a possible 10), the only excellent score of the day. He advanced to the Quarterfinals along with Hans Odriozola (ESP).

Defending event winner Leo Paul Etienne (FRA) got the job done to move onto the next round, finishing in second behind Paco Alonzo (FRA). Fantin Habashi (CHE) and Thomas Ledee (FRA) also booked their spot in the Quarterfinals.

The women's Quarterfinals saw a few upsets, with Noah Klapp (DEU) and Tya Zebrowski (FRA) eliminated by Tessa Thyssen (FRA) and Mafalda Lopes (POR) respectively. Klapp and Zebrowski have been delivering exceptional performances and exits the competition with a decent 5th place result.

Pauline Ado (FRA) left nothing to chance in her heat against Francisca Veselko (POR), and booked her spot in the Semifinals with a convincing heat win. A nail-biting matchup between siblings Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) and Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) saw older sister Janire take the win with a mere 0.04 points separating them.

The Finals Day matchups are set and the next call will be on Sunday, August 18 at 08:30 a.m. for a possible 09:00 a.m. start.