North America's Contenders Overpower Testy Conditions to Start Virginia Beach Pro presented by Coastal Edge ECSC

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contenders are back for the Virginia Beach Pro presented by Coastal Edge ECSC, a men's and women's QS 1,000, and a chance at adding their names to East Coast surfing legacy. This event reignites the race for Challenger Series qualification with the North America season poised for a big year ahead and every point matters. Local and East Coast competitors are set to face some of the region's heavy hitters from the West Coast, Central America, and more.

Blayr Barton (USA) is back after a devastating injury removed him from his local event in 2023. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Local talent, and reigning North America Pro Junior Regional victor, Blayr Barton used his patience waiting for his opportunity to strike and found an afternoon gem. Barton's forehand attack slammed into the oncoming section to post a 6.50 (out of a possible 10) and the Round of 64's best heat total, a 12.85 (out of a possible 20). Now, the Sandbridge competitor has the initial weight off his shoulders and looks for more in the Round of 32.

"It's a big relief to make that heat after what I've been surfing the last few days in the Outer Banks," said Barton. "It's rough for everybody and it's anyone's game right now. I waited about 11 minutes and didn't really know what I was waiting for and I was psyched to get that one to bring the stress levels down. I wasn't able to do this event last year with my injury so it's great to do it this year and do both events on the East Coast."

Fellow Virginia Beach competitor, former event winner, Michael Dunphy also earned a big heat win.

One of the event's youngest competitors, Giacomo Mesinas (USA), made a stunning QS debut. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Giacomo Mesinas made his QS debut well worthwhile. The 13-year-old, Mesinas, grew up watching his cousin, former Championship Tour (CT) competitor, Lucca Mesinas take on events and now looks to step into the jersey all his own. Mesinas posted a day's best 13.25 heat total in his Round of 98 heat before advancing in both the Round of 96 and Round of 64 behind an in-form Dylan Hord - besting early standout Tommaso Layson.

"Since I was about five I've been coming here and watching my brother and cousins so it was cool to do my first QS," said Mesinas. "I didn't really know what to expect and just wanted to have fun. Tommy [Layson] is a big inspiration and we were in Florida when his dad told us we should come up so I'm glad we did, but it was tough to seem him lose. Hopefully, I can keep it going and it's cool to be surfing against the older guys."

East Coast's own Owen Moss (USA) came out firing - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Recent Challenger Series competitor Owen Moss brought that confidence back to the QS and laid down a powerful performance in the dropping conditions. One of North Carolina's newcomers, Moss earned his way into the 2024 World Junior Championships and now has his eyes set on more QS success after a maiden victory earlier this year in Cocoa Beach.

"It's nice to get started early and just lay into the one-turn waves, and you just have to have fun," said Moss. "Coming off the Challenger Series is a big part of that feeling of momentum and I just want to stay in the jersey. Hopefully I can get some more here on the East Coast and head into Portugal with a lot of momentum over there."

Also notching Round of 64 wins, North America standouts Taro Watanabe, Kei Kobayashi, Tyler Gunter, Cannon Carr, and Wheeler Hasburgh join Carl Burger, Jairo Perez and Luke Rebensdorf - who emerged from the Round of 96 before Round of 64 wins.

QS newcomer Lukas McMahon (FIN) kicked off his Virginia Beach run in dynamic form. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Lukas McMahon debuted in polished form to post one of the day's best performances, including the highest single-wave score of a 7.75. Del Mar, California's McMahon represents his Finnish lineage and brought bravado to the tough lower tide conditions in the Round of 96, Heat 15. Now, McMahon will look to keep his momentum alive into the Round of 64 when competition resumes.

"If I could just find a right with a good section on it you could get a 5.00 and I had priority, dropped in and it gave me two sections so I was stoked to hear that score," said McMahon. "I'm riding an epoxy from Xanadu and it goes really good when it's tough, and it's been small this summer at home so it works out. My mom is from Finland so it's cool to represent them in the ISA and stoked to make a heat here, and see if I can keep going."

McMahon joins Thomas Meekins, Titus Santucci, and Oscar Urbina with clutch Round of 96 wins and await their Round of 64 bouts.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. EDT for a possible 8:00 a.m. EDT start.