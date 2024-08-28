Action Continues at ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro

PLAYA DE PANTIN, Valdoviño / Galicia - Spain (Wednesday, August 28, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro action continued on Day 2 in fun two-to-three foot surf. The men's Round of 96 was completed before kicking off with the women's Opening Rounds. The next call will be on Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. GMT +2.

In the first heat of the day, Cristian Portelli (SWE) had a great start with a heat win over Sean Gunning (ESP). Patrick Langdon-Dark (WLS) came out on top in a low-scoring heat with Iker Trigueros (EUK) securing second place to move on to the next round. Stanley Norman (GBR) also locked in a solid performance in the last heat of the men's Round of 96, taking the win over Matteo Calatri (ITA).

The women kicked off their campaign in Pantin today, starting with the Round of 64, which saw some great performances by Daniela Boldini (ITA), Sol Borelli (ESP), Noah Klapp (DEU) and Lauren Sandland (GBR). With the weather taking a turn for the worst and making conditions a bit more difficult, the Round of 48 was a different story.

Noah Klapp (DEU) and Tiara Van Der Huls (NED) secured the win in their respective heats with Garazi Sanchez-Ortun (EUK) and Lucy Campbell (GBR) advancing alongside them. The lower scoring heats made the margin for error that much smaller, and making the heats even tougher to advance to the next round.

Leticia Canales Bilbao (ESP), Lucia Machado (CNY) and Bahia Frediani (FRA) also recorded heat wins to book their spot in the Round of 32 where the top seeds will be waiting.

The next call will be on Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2.

Watch the LIVE webcast from Friday, August 30, 2024 on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL's YouTube channel as well as WSL QS Facebook page.

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is scheduled from August 27 - September 1, 2024 at Playa de Pantin, Galicia / Spain. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and is supported by the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Diputación de A Coruña, Consellería de Promoción do Emprego e Igualdade, Plan Corresponsables, Concello de Ferrol, and the Federación Galega de Surf; as well as sponsored by Estrella Galicia, Cabreiroá, Vithas, Gadisa, Jael Joyería, TAG Heuer, Vazva, Schweppes, Pepsi, Ópticas Noroeste, Caetano Fórmula, Intermax Technology, OakBerry, and Surflogic