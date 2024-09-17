- WSL / Damien Poullenot
News

Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 2 Schedule

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 2, Wednesday 18 September 2024:

Start time: 8:15am

Men's Round of 96 Heats 15 & 16 will be run on SINGLE BANK

The following heats will be run on DOUBLE BANKS Women's Round of 48 Heats 1-8 Men's Round of 64 Heats 1-16 Women's Round of 32 Heats 1-8 Men's Round of 32 Heats 1-8

Heat duration will be 20 minutes

News

- WSL
Jensen and Soleil Lead the Charge heading into Abu Dhabi

Taylor Jensen and Soleil Errico sit atop the Longboard rankings ahead of the Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic presented by Modon, an event that

1:29
- WSL
Highlights: Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 2

A tough day in the office for some!

2:58
- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Alyssa Spencer Returns to Defend Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Cape

The 2023 event victor Alyssa Spencer returns to Oceanside after making it to the elite Championship Tour, eyeing her opportunity to get

2:36
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Serves Up Shock Eliminations on Day 2

Mixed results for top seeds.

- WSL / Woolacotti
WA Pro Surf Series Set to Bring World Class Surfing Back to Western Australia This October

Western Australia is preparing to host back-to-back World Surf League events this October.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download