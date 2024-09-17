The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 2, Wednesday 18 September 2024:
Start time: 8:15am
Men's Round of 96 Heats 15 & 16 will be run on SINGLE BANK
The following heats will be run on DOUBLE BANKS
Women's Round of 48 Heats 1-8
Men's Round of 64 Heats 1-16
Women's Round of 32 Heats 1-8
Men's Round of 32 Heats 1-8
Heat duration will be 20 minutes
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 2 Schedule
WSL
News
