Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 2 Schedule

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 2, Wednesday 18 September 2024:

Start time: 8:15am

Men's Round of 96 Heats 15 & 16 will be run on SINGLE BANK

The following heats will be run on DOUBLE BANKS Women's Round of 48 Heats 1-8 Men's Round of 64 Heats 1-16 Women's Round of 32 Heats 1-8 Men's Round of 32 Heats 1-8

Heat duration will be 20 minutes