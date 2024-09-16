- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 1 Schedule

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 1, Tuesday 17 September 2024:

Start time: 7.45am Men Round of 128 Heats 1-16 Women Round of 56 Heats 1-4

Men Round of 96 and Women Round of 48 are on standby.

Heats will be 20 minutes in duration.

Double Banks will be used today. South Side of the jetty will be odd numbered heats. North Side of the jetty will be even numbered heats.

ALL THE 10s from 2024

Featuring Barron Mamiya, Molly Picklum, Gabriel Medina, Tatiana Weston-Webb, John John Florence, Erin Brooks, and Macy Callaghan.

11:18
Lex Weinstein, Founder and Community Organizer, Sea + Soil Collective and Andrea Poveda, Manager, Environmental and Social Impact, World Surf League
Native Habitat Restoration at Trestles Bridges Surfers, Tribes, and State Parks with the Sea + Soil Collective

WSL One Ocean cultivates a vibrant ecosystem where environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, and community collaboration converge at

Chris Coté - Life as a multi-hyphenate media personality, Lexus WSL Finals, Forming TransWorld Surf Magazine, Producing films like High-5 and the TearDevils, His band SUNBENDR, plus His podcast Monday M.A.S.S.

Multi-hyphenate and multi-talented action sports media personality and WSL commentator, Chris Coté, joins us on The Lineup podcast.

88:08

