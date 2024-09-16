Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 1 Schedule

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 1, Tuesday 17 September 2024:

Start time: 7.45am Men Round of 128 Heats 1-16 Women Round of 56 Heats 1-4

Men Round of 96 and Women Round of 48 are on standby.

Heats will be 20 minutes in duration.

Double Banks will be used today. South Side of the jetty will be odd numbered heats. North Side of the jetty will be even numbered heats.