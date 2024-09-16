The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 1, Tuesday 17 September 2024:
Start time: 7.45am
Men Round of 128 Heats 1-16
Women Round of 56 Heats 1-4
Men Round of 96 and Women Round of 48 are on standby.
Heats will be 20 minutes in duration.
Double Banks will be used today.
South Side of the jetty will be odd numbered heats.
North Side of the jetty will be even numbered heats.
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 1 Schedule
WSL
The Rip Curl Pro Anglet schedule for Day 1, Tuesday 17 September 2024:
Start time: 7.45am Men Round of 128 Heats 1-16 Women Round of 56 Heats 1-4
Men Round of 96 and Women Round of 48 are on standby.
Heats will be 20 minutes in duration.
Double Banks will be used today. South Side of the jetty will be odd numbered heats. North Side of the jetty will be even numbered heats.
Europe
Watch the highlights from a mammoth opening day at the Rip Curl Pro Anglet!
Olympians Vahine Fierro and Lucca Mesinas shine.
Celebrating 30 years of Surf de Nuit!
Lighting up the night with LED-illuminated surfboards!
Celebrating the 10th edition!
News
Featuring Barron Mamiya, Molly Picklum, Gabriel Medina, Tatiana Weston-Webb, John John Florence, Erin Brooks, and Macy Callaghan.
WSL One Ocean cultivates a vibrant ecosystem where environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, and community collaboration converge at
Multi-hyphenate and multi-talented action sports media personality and WSL commentator, Chris Coté, joins us on The Lineup podcast.