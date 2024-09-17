Mammoth Opening Day at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

CHAMBRE D'AMOUR, Anglet / France (Tuesday, September 17, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS) Stop No. 4 of the 2024/25 season, the Rip Curl Pro Anglet QS 3,000 got underway today in better than expected conditions. The double bank system was in play, allowing organizers to run two heats simultaneously on either side of the jetty, completing a mammoth 34 heats on the opening day of competition.

Only one round for the women was completed, but the likes of Vahine Fierro (FRA), Sol Borelli (ESP), Noah Klapp (DEU) and Anat Leilor (ISR) put on a show to take the win in their respective heats and advance to the next round.

Fierro was on a mission in the opening heat, and scored an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) for her clean and sharp backhand surfing. "I'm super happy to be here in Anglet," Fierro said. "There were some really fun waves out there today and I'm just happy to be in the jersey again."

After an early elimination at the US Open, Fierro has her eyes on a better result at the next Challenger Series in Ericeira. "I really want to build some momentum here in Anglet and keep building to Ericeira and Brazil and hopefully I'll qualify for the Championship Tour," Fierro said.

The men's Opening Rounds were cutthroat, with the likes of Marc Lacomare (FRA), Cristian Portelli (SWE), João Mendonça (POR), Renan Grainville (FRA) and Pedro Amorim (BRA) already out of contention.

Olympian Lucca Mesinas (PER) didn't hold back in his heat, earning the highest total of the day with 15.00 (out of a possible 20) for his fast and powerful surfing. In the final heat of the day, Beyrick de Vries (NED) put together a great heat to take the win over the Pantin Classic winner, Afonso Antunes (POR) who held on to second.

When competition resumes, the remaining two heats of the men's Round of 96 will start competition, followed by the women's Round of 48 and men's Round of 64 and the double banks could come into play again.

The next call is Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 07:30 a.m.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is scheduled from September 17-22, 2024 at la Chambre d'Amour, Anglet / France. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is supported by Ville d'Anglet, Rip Curl, Caraïbos, Tourtel Twist, and Europe 2.