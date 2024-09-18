Rip Curl Pro Anglet Serves Up Shock Eliminations on Day 2

CHAMBRE D'AMOUR, Anglet / France (Wednesday, September 18, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS) the Rip Curl Pro Anglet QS 3,000 completed the men's Round of 64 and women's Round of 48 and Round of 32 in one-to-two foot waves before competition was called off for the day. The challenging conditions played spoiler and top seeds on both the men's and women's draw suffered early eliminations.

It was a mixed bag of results as the women's top seeds battled to stay in contention. Top ranked youngster Tya Zebrowski (FRA) held on to advance behind Sarah Leiceaga (FRA). Finishing in the top two advancing spots in their heats included top seeds Francisca Veselko (POR), Tessa Thyssen (FRA), Anat Leilor (ISR), Carolina Mendes (POR) and Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK).

In the first heat of the day, Lucia Machado (CNY) secured a big win and went on to the Round of 32 where she managed to secure second place behind Teresa Bonvalot (POR) to advance to the next round. Unfortunately Vahine Fierro (FRA) fell ill and decided not to compete to recover in time for the Challenger Series in Ericeira.

Currently ranked no. 2 on the QS, Noah Klapp (DEU) had a shocker of a heat, despite having one of the top scoring waves. Klapp had a 5.17 (out of a possible 10) on the board, but struggled to find the small backup score she required. She was eliminated along with Nahia Milhau (FRA). The upsets continued in the women's Round of 32 with top seeds Pauline Ado (FRA) and the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro winner Mafalda Lopes (POR) packing their bags.

In the men's draw, Patrick Langdon-Dark (WAL) and Charly Quivront (FRA) were the only two surfers to go into the excellent range. Langdon-Dark scored a 9.17 and 5.03 for the best heat total of the day, 14.20 (out of a possible 20) while Quivront scored an 8.00 in a stacked heat to take the win ahead of Ruben Vitoria (ESP).

Advancing to the next round after clinching the top two spots in their heats included rankings leader Afonso Antunes (POR), Nicolas Paulet (FRA), Maxime Huscenot (FRA), Keoni Lasa (EUK) and Yago Dominguez (EUK).

A few shock eliminations on the men's side included Jorgann Couzinet (FRA), Luan Nogues (FRA), Hans Odriozola (ESP) and BYD Pro winner Lukas Skinner (GBR).

The next call will be on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 08:00 a.m.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is scheduled from September 17-22, 2024 at la Chambre d'Amour, Anglet / France. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is supported by Ville d'Anglet, Rip Curl, Caraïbos, Tourtel Twist, and Europe 2.