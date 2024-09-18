Day 3 competition will start at 08:45 a.m.
Men's Round of 32 Heats 1 & 2 will be run on SINGLE BANK
The following heats will be run on DOUBLE BANKS
Men's Round of 32 Heats 3-8
Women's Round of 16
Men's Round of 16
Women's Quarterfinals
Men's Quarterfinals
Heats will be 25 minutes in duration.
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 3 Schedule
WSL
Europe
Competitors go big in small conditions!
Competitors forced to adapt to small conditions.
A tough day in the office for some!
Mixed results for top seeds.
Watch the highlights from a mammoth opening day at the Rip Curl Pro Anglet!
News
The Chase for the Cape Begins Friday among Formidable Field
