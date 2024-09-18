- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 3 Schedule

Day 3 competition will start at 08:45 a.m.

Men's Round of 32 Heats 1 & 2 will be run on SINGLE BANK

The following heats will be run on DOUBLE BANKS Men's Round of 32 Heats 3-8 Women's Round of 16 Men's Round of 16 Women's Quarterfinals Men's Quarterfinals

Heats will be 25 minutes in duration.

Small wave wizardry!

Competitors go big in small conditions!

Semifinals Locked In After Arduous Day at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

Competitors forced to adapt to small conditions.

Highlights: Rip Curl Pro Anglet Day 2

A tough day in the office for some!

Rip Curl Pro Anglet Serves Up Shock Eliminations on Day 2

Mixed results for top seeds.

Double Banks, Double Action!

Watch the highlights from a mammoth opening day at the Rip Curl Pro Anglet!

Rachael Tilly Rattled the Rankings in Huntington, Abu Dhabi Awaits

Rachael Tilly jumped to No. 2 on the rankings with a win ahead of the Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic. Will she overtake the No. 1 seed and

Women Prepare to Kickstart 2024 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS

The Chase for the Cape Begins Friday among Formidable Field

Rankings Update: Cleland + Mignot jump 72 Spots Collectively, Sally Stakes out No.1 Spot heading into the EDP Vissla Ericeira Pro

Alan Cleland's victory sails him into the Top 10 from his previous No. 51 ranking. Marco Mignot surges behind him to the No. 10 spot with

