Semifinals Locked In After Arduous Day at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

CHAMBRE D'AMOUR, Anglet / France (Thursday, September 19, 2024) - It was a challenging day for all at the World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS) Rip Curl Pro Anglet QS 3,000, as organisers scrambled to complete as many heats as possible in the small and deteriorating conditions. Utilising the double bank system to run two heats at the same time, the field was whittled down to the Semifinals. The next call will be on Friday, 20 September 2024 at 08:30 a.m.

Despite the challenging conditions, the women's top seeds got the job done and made sure they stamp their tickets to the Semifinals. Defending event winner Teresa Bonvalot (POR) won her heat ahead of Hina-Maria Conradi (FRA) and will be one of the favourites come Finals Day.

Lucia Machado (CNY) continued her impressive run in Anglet, narrowly taking the win over Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) to earn her best result for the season so far, and her first Finals Day appearance in Anglet since 2022.

Rounding out the women's Semifinals are Tessa Thyssen (FRA), Tya Zebrowski (FRA), Anat Leilor (ISR) and Ariane Ochoa (EUK).

Anglet continued to dismantle the rankings on the men's side, as France's top seeds Nicolas Paulet, Charly Quivront and Maxime Huscenot were eliminated and there will be a big shuffle in the top ten.

Lucca Mesinas (PER) and Yago Dominguez (EUK) were in rhythm with the ocean and won both their heats today to lock in their Semifinal appearance. It was an exciting battle between Mesinas and Patrick Langdon-Dark (WAL) as the two pushed each other's performances. Mesinas got the win ahead of Langdon-Dark despite the Welsh surfer earning an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10).

Dominguez and Jacobo Trigo (ESP) went blow for blow in their heat, with Domingues scoring an excellent 8.17 and 6.83 for a total of 15.00 (out of a possible 20), the highest heat total of the day to take the win over Trigo's total of 14.50.

Ilay Bochan (ISR), Afonso Antunes (POR), Keoni Lasa (EUK) and Adur Amatriain (EUK) will face each other in the Semifinals when competition resumes.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is scheduled from September 17-22, 2024 at la Chambre d'Amour, Anglet / France. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is supported by Ville d'Anglet, Rip Curl, Caraïbos, Tourtel Twist, and Europe 2.