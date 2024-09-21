Finals Day Contingent Determined at Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS

The stage is set to crown the 2024 World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS, a women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event, after a blistering day of high-performance surfing from the top-seeded competitors making their debut. Two-to-three-foot conditions provided an opportunity for the women in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 to showcase their ability to adapt and perform. Now, the coveted Super Girl cape and vital points toward 2025 Challenger Series qualification await Finals Day.

The defending event victor Alyssa Spencer lit up tough afternoon conditions for a 15.07 heat total and Round of 16 appearance where she looks to become the first to earn back-to-back wins in Oceanside.

Alyssa Spencer Returns to Finals Day for a Repeat Opportunity

An incredible performance in challenging afternoon conditions from defending victor Alyssa Spencer raised the standard heading into Finals Day action. Spencer's backhand attack decimated her Round of 32 bout against Hawaii/Tahiiti Nui contenders Moana Jones Wong and Zoe McDougall, alongside an in-form newcomer Ruby Stringfellow. Stringfellow held firm for the advancing position as the youngest competitor still in the draw after Spencer's Round of 64 and 32 wins sent her soaring into the Round of 16.

"I just tried to go out there with a pretty open mind since it's pretty slow and small," said Spencer. "I was just trying to find my rhythm and I managed to find a couple good waves. It's amazing to reflect how far I've come and this event really sparked the dream for me. Just getting to meet all my idols and when I was younger I dreamed of being where they are one day and now I am. I'm really grateful for the Super Girl for that."

The Costa Rican QS threat, Leilani McGonagle, laid down her formidable forehand for an excellent 8.67 in her Round of 64 debut.

Leilani McGonagle Laces Round of 16 Appearance in Oceanside

Perennial Super Girl Surf Pro threat Leilani McGonagle debuted in excellent fashion, posting an 8.67, in her Round of 64 heat before continuing that success into the Round of 32. McGonagle's ferocious forehand attack helped the Costa Rican find her rhythm and paved the way to Finals Day. Now, the 24-year-old looks to add a maiden Super Girl cape to her already impressive career resume starting in the Round of 16 when competition resumes.

"I think for a lot of us this is a special event and it was my first-ever QS so I feel like it'd be super awesome to have [a Super Girl cape] in my collection," said McGonagle. "I'm hungry for a win since I haven't won something in a while so that would be really nice. Every event is an opportunity to learn. Some we learn through wins and some we learn through some heartbreak but that's every sport and you just learn to love the process."

The current Hawaii/Tahiti No. 1 Vaihitimahana Inso ripped into an excellent 8.33 to kickstart her campaign toward a Super Girl cape and moved straight into the Round of 32.

Vaihitimahana Leads Hawaiian Charge into All-Important Finals Day

A tough day of competition witnessed the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contenders face elimination throughout the Round of 32 after a successful showing in the Round of 64. But, Vaihitimahana Inso took her Round of 64 confidence after posting an excellent 8.33 and made her way into Finals Day once again in her young career. The 16-year-old bested fellow regional contenders Keala Tomoda-Bannert, Kohai Fierro (PYF), and Southern California's Kirra Pinkerton for her shot at earning a Super Girl cape.

"That was super stressful but I'm so thankful I found those lefts in that last heat," said Inso."I think especially just at this contest because I'm not sure the wave will come and hopefully just getting lucky. I feel good though, I love California and especially this event and the environment around it is just the best. If I can keep making a couple more heats that'll be amazing but just having a good fresh start in that first heat felt good to let loose."

Also adding her name to the Finals Day roster with a Round of 32 heat wins, current North America No. 1 Sanoa Dempfle-Olin continues to find her form. Plus, big performances provided scattered upsets to set up head-to-head Round of 16 bouts with Vela Mattive, Bailey Turner, Eden Walla, and Kiara Goold all storming their way through some of the event threats.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. PDT for a likely 8:00 a.m. PDT start to Finals Day.

Watch Live

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS will run September 20 through September 22. Once called ON, the event will be streamed live at WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel, and the free WSL App beginning Saturday, September 21.

Day 1: Rising QS Contenders Challenger Proven Elite on Opening Day

Rising contenders and proven competitors provided a showcase on opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS, a women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event. Two-foot, fun conditions tested the women's Round of 104 and Round of 96 competitors with moments of brilliance to light up Oceanside Pier's lineup. From the next generation of emerging QS talents to some of the Super Girl Surf Pro's elite veterans, the Round of 64 now awaits with top-seeded surfers standing by.

An incredible crew of elite women including reigning WSL Champion Caitlin Simmers, 2024 CT Rookie of the Year Sawyer Lindblad, 2024 CT rookie Alyssa Spencer, two-time Super Girl victors Sage Erickson and Lakey Peterson, former Pipe Pro victor Moana Jones Wong, and former WSL Longboard Tour competitor Sally Cohen all provided laughs, smiles, and words of wisdom for the young women in attendance along with a free surf at Oceanside.

World's Elite Lead WSL Rising Tides, Continue to Inspire Young Women

The WSL Rising Tides brought its grassroots program to the shores of Oceanside and the young women in attendance were buzzing with energy. 2024 WSL Champion, and Oceanside's own, Caitlin Simmers, 2024 Championship Tour (CT) Rookie of the Year Sawyer Lindblad, reigning Super Girl Surf Pro winner Alyssa Spencer, two-time Super Girl victors Sage Erickson and Lakey Peterson, former Pipe Pro victor Moana Jones Wong, and former WSL Longboard Tour competitor Sally Cohen all provided stories, laughs, and wisdom for the women in attendance to help inspire.

"This is where I surf every day so it's really cool to surf with a bunch of girls out here," said Simmers. "I came donw to the Super Girl pretty much every year, probably since I was eight years old so I have a lot of history with the event. They give out a bunch of free stuff and all your heroes, all my heroes growing up were always doing the Super Girl so it's the best thing ever."

Bailey Turner (USA) set the standard for 2024 action at Oceanside Pier. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Bailey Turner Decimates Oceanside Debut

Rising QS contender, Bailey Turner, made her statement to kickstart the Round of 96 with a brilliant 14.77 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Huntington Beach's own, Turner, unleashed her aggressive forehand and backhand attack throughout the heat, posting a 7.50 (out of a possible 10) in the process, to progress with ease in the playful conditions.

"It definitely feels good to make that first heat with some good scores and I was just excited to go surf," said Turner. "It was a little tricky but once you found a wave that had a little wall to it it was super fun. Now I'm super excited for the rest of the contest and hopefully keep making some more heats tomorrow."

In her first-ever QS event, Ruby Stringfellow (USA) took control in both her heats on opening day. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Ruby Stringfellow Makes WSL Debut in Dynamic Form

An impressive WSL debut from the QS's newest edition, Ruby Stringfellow, notched the 13-year-old a Round of 104 and 96 heat win. Stringfellow's forehand suited the Oceanside arena in the form of a 13.10 heat total, a Round of 104 best, before carrying that momentum into more success showcasing her backhand attack with Barbados' Chelsea Roett advancing. The emerging competitor was all smiles as she now prepares for the top-seeded Round of 64 alongside the region's premier talents.

"It's insane and for the first heat I just thought it's my QS heat and just surf as I do and I'll be fine," said Stringfellow. "I'm super happy just to even make it one heat and now just being around the girls that inspire you all the time and now I'm going to be in a heat with them, it's insane. This being my first event I think it's an amazing QS since it's all girls and I'm having so much fun."

Eden Walla (USA) brought her competitive form to her Super Girl Surf Pro start with an impressive 7.67. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Eden Walla Continues Early Success Alongside Super Girl Veterans

One of San Clemente's recent success stories, Eden Walla, found her form early and posted the day's highest single-wave score of a 7.67. Walla's form on the East Coast took her to her first QS Final in the Outer Banks and now looks to continue that success at an event she's attended since her childhood.

"I was super stoked to get a quick start because it's a little tough for me if I don't so it's just a little confidence boost," said Walla. "I'm just trying to have fun, be in the moment, and enjoy it. I'm so lucky to compete here and get a few waves, it's just fun. It's super cool to be here and to the see the little girls running around knowing I used to be them and to see all the girls come together to have fun."

Joining Walla with early heat wins, the most consistent competitor at the Super Girl, Chelsea Tuach moves into the Round of 64 alongside fellow Super Girl veterans Tia Blanco, and Brianna Cope. Plus, Maddie Storrer, Daya McCart, Maddie Stanton, Zoie Zietz, Mia Moore, Lola Fleming, Faviola Alcala, Alana Lopez, Esme Brigham, and Tiare Thompson all took big Round of 96 heat wins and prepare for the top-seeded competitors in the Round of 64.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. PDT for a likely 8:00 a.m. PDT start.

