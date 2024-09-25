No Competition on Day 1 of the Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

PLAYA DE RAZO, A Coruna, Galicia / Spain (Wednesday, September 25, 2024) - There was no competition on the opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo, the second and final stop on the European Junior Qualifying Series. A storm rolled in and conditions only worsened, forcing organisers to call off the competition for today.
The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo is the deciding event for Europe's best juniors who want to qualify for the World Junior Championships. Only the top two men and top two women after this event will qualify. Noa Dupouy (FRA) and Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) took out the first event, the Morocco Mall Junior Pro Casablanca, and both will be competing for the valuable points on offer in Razo.
The next call will be on Thursday, 26 September 2024 at 08:15 a.m.
Follow WorldSurfLeague.com for updates and live scores.
The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Diputación de A Coruña, Consellería de Promoción do Emprego e Igualdade, Plan Corresponsables, Carballo City Council and the Federación Galega de Surf. Sponsored by Cabreiroá, Vithas, Gadisa, Jael Joyería, Intermax Technology, and Surflogic.
