- WSL / Laurent Masurel
NewsEurope

No Competition on Day 1 of the Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

PLAYA DE RAZO, A Coruna, Galicia / Spain (Wednesday, September 25, 2024) - There was no competition on the opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo, the second and final stop on the European Junior Qualifying Series. A storm rolled in and conditions only worsened, forcing organisers to call off the competition for today.

The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo is the deciding event for Europe's best juniors who want to qualify for the World Junior Championships. Only the top two men and top two women after this event will qualify. Noa Dupouy (FRA) and Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) took out the first event, the Morocco Mall Junior Pro Casablanca, and both will be competing for the valuable points on offer in Razo.

The next call will be on Thursday, 26 September 2024 at 08:15 a.m.

Follow WorldSurfLeague.com for updates and live scores.

The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Diputación de A Coruña, Consellería de Promoción do Emprego e Igualdade, Plan Corresponsables, Carballo City Council and the Federación Galega de Surf. Sponsored by Cabreiroá, Vithas, Gadisa, Jael Joyería, Intermax Technology, and Surflogic.

Europe

- WSL
Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

Europe's best juniors are back in Razo!

0:24
- WSL
Finals Day at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

Let's recap the event that was!

2:46
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Tya Zebrowski and Keoni Lasa Win Rip Curl Pro Anglet

Zebrowski and Lasa Top European QS Rankings

- WSL
Small wave wizardry!

Competitors go big in small conditions!

2:52
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Semifinals Locked In After Arduous Day at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

Competitors forced to adapt to small conditions.

News

- WSL
Ian Gouveia's Mission Complete, Brazilian is Back on Tour

The current Challenger Series No. 1 Ian Gouveia secured his place back among the world's best after a hard-fought road back entailing six

3:36
- WSL
The Fight is Real, The Stakes are High - This is the WSL Challenger Series

In the Challenger Series, the field is formidable with proven world-class talents clashing with rising stars and the drama is ferocious.

1:40
- WSL
Havanna Cabrero Ready to Capitalize at Home, Talks Impact of La Marginal Pro Bringing QS Back to Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican QS contingent are ready to represent in home waters for the first time since 2011 and for many, such as Havanna Cabrero,

2:06
- WSL
On the Cusp of CT Requalification: Sally Fitzgibbons' Full Circle Victory at the Lexus US Open

Watch how seasoned veteran Sally Fitzgibbons, fought to win the Lexus US Open of Surfing to put her within striking distance of

11:15
- WSL
The Top Waves from Top 10 Men on the Challenger Series

Featuring Ian Gouveia, Samuel Pupo, George Pittar, Alejo Muniz, Michael Rodrigues, Miguel Pupo, Jackson Bunch, Mikey McDonagh, Alan

8:49

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download