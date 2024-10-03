Jinzun Harbor Set to Welcome Back Taiwan Open of Surfing in 2024

This November, Jinzun Harbor is set to host the Taiwan Open of Surfing, a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event once again. Over 150 of Asia, Australia, and Oceania's best up-and-coming talent are expected to descend on Taiwan's most high-performance waves as they look to qualify for the 2025 WSL Challenger Series.

"The WSL is so excited to be returning to Taiwan in 2024," said Ty Sorati, WSL APAC Tour Manager. "This has been a WSL event since 2013 and is now one of the longest-running events in the Asia region. We'd like to thank Governor April Yao and the Taitung County Government for the ongoing support and for giving our competitors the opportunity to compete at such an incredibly fun location year after year."

Often compared to Lower Trestles in Southern California, the cobblestone point of Jinzun Harbor provides competitors with high-performance lefts and rights, allowing for combinations of turns, airs and progressive surfing. All of this is set to the picturesque backdrop of the mountainous Taitung County. The Taiwan Open of Surfing is always an exciting fixture on the WSL QS calendar.

Once again, the Taitung County Government is the major partner of the Taiwan Open of Surfing, with Governor April Yao continuing the government's strong support of the country's biggest annual surfing festival.

"We're so excited to welcome the World Surf League back to Taitung County, the longest and most surf-rich coastline in Taiwan," said Taitung County Governor April Lao. "It's always amazing to see the elite field of surfers putting on amazing performances at Jinzun Harbor. It's a fantastic opportunity to show off our picturesque coastline, high mountains and plentiful surf spots, and we always encourage the competitors to stay longer and discover more of what Taitung County has to offer."

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.