Hugh Vaughan and Isla Huppatz Win 2024 The Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior

Hugh Vaughan (AUS) and Isla Huppatz (AUS) have claimed victory at the 2024 Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior World Surf League (WSL) Junior event in super fun waves at Redhead Beach. The pair overcame a massive field of competitors to take top honours, with both winners booking themselves spots at the 2024 WSL World Junior Championships.

The men's Final saw eventual winner Hugh Vaughan (AUS) take on Challenger Series competitor Winter Vincent (AUS), who just finished 18th on the rankings on his maiden CS season. Both competitors were standouts in the event, but Vaughan was in dominating form, posting an 8.00-point ride (out of a possible 10) for a series of powerful backside snaps on a long left. He then backed it up with an impressive frontside air reverse for a two-wave total of 13.77 (out of a possible 20) to claim a strong lead and his maiden WSL event win.

"I am stoked to take the win," Vaughan said. "It's a great event, and we had some really fun waves, so it's awesome to get a win."

Winter Vincent's (AUS) runner-up finish was enough to propel him all the way up the rankings into the first spot, locking him in to contest his maiden WSL World Junior Championships for 2024. Vaughan's win rocketed him into second place in the rankings, securing his spot at the WJC for 2024.

Isla Huppatz (AUS) has overcome the consistent surfer of the year, Jahly Stokes (AUS), in the women's Final to claim the event win and book herself a spot at the 2024 WSL World Junior Championships. Huppatz put on a commanding performance, going left on her first wave and right on her second to post a 14.94 two-wave total.

"I'm stoked to win," Huppatz said. "I'd like to thank everyone who put this event on, and I have to say a massive thanks to my dad for driving me all the way down here from the Goldy. Turns out it was worth it. It's been a great weekend and event."

Although she fell just short of the win again, Jahly Stokes (AUS) earned her third runner-up finish for the season, which was enough to see her claim the top spot on the Australia / Oceania regional rankings. With her on top of the rankings and Huppatz in second, the pair have locked in spots at the 2024 WSL World Junior Championships.

