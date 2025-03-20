Challenger Series Qualification Race Takes Shape at Phillip Island Pro QS 3,000

Cape Woolamai has hosted another massive day of competition at the Phillip Island Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 and Pro Junior events with the completion of the men's Round of 32, women's Round of 16 and men's Pro Junior Round of 64. Competitors put on strong performances as blustery cross-shore winds made the three-to-four foot surf less predictable than the last couple of days.

Jahly Stokes - WSL / Tom Bennett

The Victorian contingent of surfers continued to march towards Finals Day with Carl Wright (AUS), Tully Wylie (AUS), Xavier Huxtable (AUS), Willis Droomer (AUS) and Ellie Harrison (AUS) all progressing through their heats today. Currently sitting in fifth on the regional rankings, Huxtable's Round of 16 berth will be almost enough to guarantee his spot in the 2025 Challenger Series.

"I'm stoked to make that one as it definitely gets me even closer to where I need to be," Huxtable said. "There's a lot more cross-shore wind today, but it's still pretty pumping out there. It's so nice to have some swell and energy for a QS. It's good to be competing so close to home, and I'm stoked the waves have turned on for a few days straight."

Xavier Huxtable - WSL / Tom Bennett

Although she is well down on the regional rankings, Ellie Harrison (AUS) will be looking for a big confidence-building result in Phillip Island as she has already secured her spot on the 2025 Challenger Series. Tully Wylie (AUS) is still in with a shot at CS qualification with a big result here, with some of the surfers in the top 7 already being eliminated from the event.

Chinese competitor Siqi Yang (CHN) has continued to turn heads at Phillip Island, booking herself a spot in the Quarterfinals after beating event standout and former CT competitor Sophie McCulloch (AUS), who progressed in second place. Yang's heat win and Quarterfinal berth is the best result from a Chinese competitor at a WSL event of this size. Yang will now take on Round of 16 standout Ruby Trew (AUS) when competition resumes.

Oceanna Rogers (AUS) was the standout performer of the women's Round of 16, posting a 13.15 (out of a possible 20) two-wave total, the highest of the round, to book herself a spot in the Quarterfinals. Rogers' heat win pushed her up the rankings and inside the qualification line, with one more heat win guaranteeing her a spot on the Challenger Series in 2025.

Japan's Kana Nakashio (JPN) claimed a super important heat win in the Round of 16, giving her all to post a 10.15 winning heat total and keep her Challenger Series qualification hopes alive. Nakashio currently sits fourth in the Asia rankings, and with second and third place already eliminated, Nakashio could move into the top three with a Semifinal finish later this week.

"That was a really important heat win for me after seeing the other girls get eliminated," Nakashio said. "I don't have to rely on other results now. I'm totally in control of my destiny, so I just need to keep winning. Today showed me that I can do that, even in tough conditions."

Siqi Yang - WSL / Tom Bennett

With only two surfers from the Australia / Oceania region above the qualification line left in the event, the door is open for a number of surfers right down to 18th on the rankings, which will make for an exciting finish to the event.

With their heat wins today, Japanese duo Riaru Ito (JPN) and Keijiro Nishi (JPN) have well and truly stepped into the qualification conversation, with Nishi moving up to second on the rankings, all the way from sixth. Although this pushed Ito down into fifth, he is almost certain to stay in with one more heat progression here on Phillip Island.

Keijiro Nishi - WSL / Tom Bennett

Day 4 at Cape Woolamai ended with the completion of the men's Round of 64 in the Phillip Island Pro Junior. Strong cross-shore wind and heavy rain didn't detract from the action, with the best 20 and under surfers from the Australia / Oceania region putting on some incredible performances. Will Martin (AUS) posted the highest two-wave total of the Round, while Macklin Flynn (AUS), Jackson Dorian (HAW), and Lennix Smith (AUS) also put on solid performances to progress into the Round of 32.

The 2025 Phillip Island Pro QS 3,000 will run at Cape Woolamai, Phillip Island, in the Bass Coast Shire Victoria, from March 17 - 22, 2025.