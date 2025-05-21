WSL Survey Sweepstakes

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Survey Sweepstakes Period. The "WSL League Survey Sweepstakes" ("Sweepstakes") begins at 10am Pacific Standard Time ("PST") on May 30, 2025, and ends at 5 pm PST on July 3, 2025 ("Sweepstakes Period"). SPONSOR. The Sponsor ("Sponsor" or "WSL"): Association of Surfing Professionals LLC dba World Surf League. ELIGIBILITY. The Sweepstakes is only open to the fans who complete the WSL survey via an email invitation link from WSL and who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Those who submit the form during the Sweepstakes Period are automatically entered to win. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or Washington, D.C. Australia and Brazil and is void where prohibited by law. HOW TO ENTER. Complete the Survey during the Sweepstakes Period. The person named on the email address provided will be deemed the entrant ("Entrant"). In the event of a dispute as to any Entrant, Sponsor shall be entitled to assume that the person whose name appears on the email address is the Entrant. Incomplete, or otherwise non-compliant entries will be disqualified. PRIZE DRAWINGS; ODDS. There will be one (1) drawing to select three (3) winners from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period ("Prize Drawing"). The Prize Drawing will be conducted on or about July 7, 2025. Only one (1) prize may be awarded to any person. Odds of winning are dependent on the number of entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Only three (3) Prizes shall be awarded. WSL' decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds: Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. PRIZES (3 in Total). Australia: 1 fan resident in Australia will win a $200 USD WSLStore.com gift card

Brazil: 1 fan resident in Brazil will win a $200 USD WSLStore.com gift card

USA: 1 fan resident in the USA will win a $200 USD WSLStore.com gift card The Prize is non-transferable and no substitution by winners or cash equivalent is allowed. Approximate retail value ("ARV") is $200.00 (Two Hundred US Dollars). The total value of all prizes offered in the Sweepstakes is $600.00. Taxes, if any, on prize are the sole responsibility of each winner. WINNER NOTIFICATION. Sponsors will notify each potential prize winner on or after July 7, 2025 by e-mail using the contact information submitted at the time of entry. If an Entrant is found to be ineligible for any reason, does not respond to notification within five (5) business days, or the prize notification comes back as undeliverable, the potential winner may be disqualified, and prize may be awarded to an alternate winner. PARTICIPATION. By participating, Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of judges, which shall be final and binding in all respects. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor that corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in their sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to determine the winners based on the eligible entries received as of the termination date. GENERAL CONDITIONS. By participating, Entrants, on their behalf, and on behalf of their respective heirs, executors, administrators, legal representatives, successors and assigns ("Releasing Parties"):

a. agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges, which shall be final in all respects;

b. agree that any dispute arising under this Sweepstakes will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of California, United States of America, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules;

c. consent to the jurisdiction and venue of the federal, state, and local courts located in Los Angeles, California;

d. agree that any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys' fees;

e. agree that under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; and

f. hereby release the Sweepstakes Entities, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from or in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of any awarded prize.

The Released Parties shall not be liable for:

a. late, lost, delayed, stolen, misdirected, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, communications or documents, regardless of the method of transmission;

b. telephone system, telephone, computer, or mobile device hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays, inability to upload or download or transmission errors;

c. data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials;

d. any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession or use or misuse of such prize, or from participation in the Sweepstakes;

e. any printing, human typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes.