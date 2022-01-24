The 3W: SEAT Pro Netanya

The SEAT Pro Netanya comes back for an exciting fifth edition to the shores of Israel.

After a two-year hiatus, the Seat Pro Netanya comes back from March 15-27, 2022 in Netanya, Israel. Find out all you need to know about this event below!

What?

The fifth edition of the QS3,000 SEAT Pro Netanya is just around the corner! Pushed back a few weeks this year, the event comes in as the second stop on the 2021/22 European Qualifying Series, offering a new opportunity for the region's best talent to fight for the precious Challenger Series qualifying spots in this historic year for the new tour.

The SEAT Pro Netanya culminates with Eithan Osborne's victory over Tristan Guilbaud in an exciting finals day.

That and a golden opportunity for local surfers to match up with up-and-coming stars of the QS to gauge their skill-level on familiar turf.

Where?

Line Up - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Just North of Tel Aviv, Netanya offers golden-sand beaches and peaky beach breaks below the iconic cliffs and on either sides of the jetties. The Mediterranean sea usually delivers a few days of pristine surf as the northern hemisphere winter sends low-pressure systems across and towards the West-facing coastline of Israel.

When?

Tune in from March 15-27, 2022 and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here! In the meantime, browse through the last event's photos & videos!