- WSL / Damien Poullenot
NewsEurope

The 3W: SEAT Pro Netanya

- WSL / Damien Poullenot

Teaser: European QS Returns to Israel
1:02
The SEAT Pro Netanya comes back for an exciting fifth edition to the shores of Israel.

After a two-year hiatus, the Seat Pro Netanya comes back from March 15-27, 2022 in Netanya, Israel. Find out all you need to know about this event below!

What?

The fifth edition of the QS3,000 SEAT Pro Netanya is just around the corner! Pushed back a few weeks this year, the event comes in as the second stop on the 2021/22 European Qualifying Series, offering a new opportunity for the region's best talent to fight for the precious Challenger Series qualifying spots in this historic year for the new tour.

Highlights: Champions Crowned at 4th Edition of SEAT Pro Netanya
2:19
The SEAT Pro Netanya culminates with Eithan Osborne's victory over Tristan Guilbaud in an exciting finals day.

That and a golden opportunity for local surfers to match up with up-and-coming stars of the QS to gauge their skill-level on familiar turf.

Where?

Line Up during day 1 of Seat Netanya Pro 2019 Line Up - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Just North of Tel Aviv, Netanya offers golden-sand beaches and peaky beach breaks below the iconic cliffs and on either sides of the jetties. The Mediterranean sea usually delivers a few days of pristine surf as the northern hemisphere winter sends low-pressure systems across and towards the West-facing coastline of Israel.

When?

Tune in from March 15-27, 2022 and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here! In the meantime, browse through the last event's photos & videos!

Europe

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Teaser: European QS Returns to Israel

The SEAT Pro Netanya comes back for an exciting fifth edition to the shores of Israel.

1:02
- WSL / Miguel Sacramento
Ben Mondy
Nic Von Rupp Talks Surviving Giant Nazare And Drops A New Episode Of Von Froth

"You are expecting someone to die, and that feeling never stops all day." - Nic Von Rupp

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
World Surf League Postpones 2022 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay

Borders remain closed, event postponed.

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
World Surf League Announces 2022 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay

World Class waves await Europe and Africa's Best in Morocco; Rip Curl GromSearch European Final Heads to Taghazout Bay.

- WSL
Ben Collins
Big Wave Season Officially Underway As Surfers Prepare For Events At Jaws And Nazaré

November 15 marks the beginning of the Big Wave season, with two events to run between now and March 31.

News

- WSL / Pat Nolan
Defending World Champion Gabriel Medina Withdraws From Billabong Pro Pipeline

The 3x Brazilian World Champ delays the start of his 2022 Championship Tour season.

- WSL / Keoki Saguibo
Jake Howard
Ivan Florence Gets Call Up Into Billabong Pro Pipeline

Florence will replace Ryan Callinan at the Billabong Pro Pipeline after the Aussie officially withdraws from the event due to a broken

- WSL / Tony Heff
Alex Workman
Why 2022 Could Be The Biggest Year Yet For Kolohe Andino

Andino is poised to make good on years of big expectations, after coming back from injury, releasing a hit film and scoring a new sponsor.

- WSL / Tony Heff
Ben Collins
The Pipeline Top 10: Slater's Perfect Backdoor Barrel Reminds Us Why He's Still The Greatest

You know if Kelly Slater claims a wave at Pipeline, it must have been a really, really special ride.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download